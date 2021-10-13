CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Podcast: Swinney tired of transfer portal questions

By Will Vandervort
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yAdj_0cPuxqLR00

For a fourth consecutive week, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney was asked about the transfer portal and the head coach responded the way you might think.

Clemson Ring of Honor member Levon Kirkland, and co-host Will Vandervort, discuss Swinney’s comments, as well as take a look at this past week’s ACC games and give their latest power rankings.

You can download and listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney drops 16-word truth bomb on DJ Uiagalelei-led offense after Syracuse game

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers were expected to experience some regression in the 2021 college football season after losing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne to the NFL over the offseason. But even when considering those huge subtractions from the offense, Clemson is definitely one that’s been underperforming on that side of the ball, and DJ Uiagalelei is catching heat, as he continues to search for stability under center.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Acc
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Sooners QB Spencer Rattler breaks silence following benching for Caleb Williams vs. Texas

Oklahoma Sooners head football coach Lincoln Riley benched third-year sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler in the second quarter of Saturday’s Red River Showdown against the Texas Longhorns. Rattler completed 8 of 15 pass attempts for 111 yards and zero touchdowns to one interception before he was pulled in favor of true freshman Caleb Williams.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Dan Mullen Got Crushed For What He Said After Loss

Let’s just say Saturday was not a good day all around for Florida head coach Dan Mullen. First, his Gators lost 20-13 to Kentucky, the program’s first loss in Lexington since 1986. Then, Mullen drew criticism for smiling as he made his way across the field for his postgame handshake with Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares hilarious license tag that Nick Saban would love

Ole Miss is in the midst of an open week, which gives it plenty of time to prepare for Alabama on Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa. Lane Kiffin and the 3-0 Rebels can issue a statement to the rest of the SEC — and the entire country — that they’re not a team to be ignored in the College Football Playoff race. It’s set to be an alluring matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will unsurprisingly be the “SEC on CBS”‘s featured Saturday afternoon game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron contract: What is Ed Orgeron’s buyout if fired by LSU?

If LSU decides to part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron, they will have to buy him out. How much will Orgeron’s buyout be if he’s fired?. After another loss to a ranked opponent, the hourglass for how much longer Ed Orgeron will remain LSU’s head coach is quickly waning. The 3-2 Tigers opened their season with a loss to UCLA and took another blow to the chin last weekend when they lost to No. 18 Auburn. With each loss, dating back to last season, many are clamoring for the departure of the championship-winning coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Has Renewed My Faith in Hate

The off week is exactly what I needed to overcome the shock of Clemson’s early-season abomination and recalibrate my hate. I admit it, after losing to NC State, the hate that I normally aim at the heart of the opponent has been aimed inward (not that the Tigers didn’t deserve hate after losing to that scummy, second rate outfit from Raleigh...no Drew...focus...focus the hate on Syracuse, don’t think about NC State). After another near humbling, and this time from a team hailing from almost Boston, if Clemson isn’t aware of its own mortality yet, I don’t think anything I say will help.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy