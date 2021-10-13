CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

‘Murdaugh handed me a loaded gun,’ says man accused in alleged suicide-for-hire plot

By Edited by Sean Noone, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7Vjq_0cPuxezx00

( NewsNation Now ) — Former logger and handyman Curtis Smith is telling his side of a botched suicide-for-hire scheme that allegedly involved prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh.

In a new report by The New York Times , Smith pits himself against Alex Murdaugh. He said Murdaugh called him out to the side of a rural road, handed him a loaded gun and told him to shoot him in the back of the head.

Alex Murdaugh hired man to shoot him for $10 million life insurance money, investigators say

Smith says when he refused, Murdaugh tried to do it himself, but the wound wasn’t fatal. He claims it was part of a scheme to get Murdaugh’s oldest son a $10 million insurance payoff.

Smith, 61, is being charged with a slew of crimes including assisted suicide and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud — all of the charges stemming from Smith allegedly shooting Murdaugh over Labor Day weekend. However, Smith’s lawyer says the accusations don’t make sense.

Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client was set up

The Murdaugh family has dominated headlines in South Carolina since June, when Alex Murdaugh’s wife and younger son were both found dead. Since then, the case has had many twists and turns, including claims of drug use, embezzlement, unexplained deaths and the latest development: the suicide-for-hire insurance scheme.

Reporter Riley Benson from NewsNation affiliate WCBD in Charleston, South Carolina, says there have been questions as to whether or not Alex Murdaugh was even injured the night of the shooting.

Murdaugh mystery: Alex Murdaugh to turn himself in on insurance fraud charge

“Law enforcement’s not clearing this up. Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys aren’t clearing this up,” Benson said. “There’s a lot of questions. This has been a mess really from the very beginning.”

Even Murdaugh’s whereabouts right now are uncertain.

“We know Alex Murdaugh is still in a rehab facility, a rehab facility that’s out of state. The best guess, and the information we have at this point, is that Alex is being held or is staying at a rehab facility somewhere in Georgia out of state,” Benson said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former Nasa executive found guilty of ‘executing’ Black neighbour in shocking doorbell footage

A former Nasa executive who was feuding with his next-door neighbours has been found guilty of murdering one of them in what prosecutors described as “an execution”.Michael Hetle, 54, claimed he acted in self-defence when he rapidly fired seven shots into 24-year-old Javon Prather on his doorstep in March 2020 following a mundane fight earlier in the day, saying he believed the younger man was armed.But a jury in Fairfax, Virginia rejected that argument after watching video from a Ring doorbell camera showing the former police officer opening his door and immediately shooting the unarmed Prather at point-blank range...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Embezzlement#Newsnation#The New York Times#Wcbd
KMPH.com

Man arrested for having loaded machine gun in public, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man pointing a gun at someone led deputies to find something even more dangerous. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office says they tracked down a suspect after he threatened someone, and a scan of the serial number showed it was stolen out of Porterville. That’s...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sonora Nurse Accused Of Murder-For-Hire Plot Against Husband To Stand Trial

SONORA (CBS13) – Shocking new details have been released in the case of a Tuolumne County nurse accused in a murder-for-hire plot. According to the Union Democrat, after a court hearing on Friday, a judge decided there was enough evidence to try Heidi Butler on a single charge of soliciting a hitman to kill her husband. According to the newspaper, investigators said one of Butler’s co-workers at Adventist Health Sonora called the FBI, saying Butler had asked her about guns. She also allegedly discussed hiring a Hells Angel to carry out the hit. Heidi was reportedly going to pay for the murder with a $500,000 life insurance policy on her husband. She was also allegedly going to poison his Diet Cokes with COVID-19. Investigators said Butler came up with the plans after one of her husband’s real estate partners expressed feelings for him. After the allegations came to light, Butler’s husband did not want to press charges because Heidi had suffered a mental breakdown, he said. Heidi has appealed for mental health treatment instead of a criminal trial. A hearing on that is scheduled for December.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Farmer who helped search for slain nurse pleads guilty to her murder, avoiding death sentence

An Arkansas farmer has been sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of nurse Sydney Sutherland.Quake Lewellyn, 29, reversed his not guilty plea at a court appearance on Friday after entering a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty.Prosecutors dismissed charges of kidnapping and abuse of a corpse.Ms Sutherland, 25, vanished in August 2020 while out jogging near Newport, Arkansas.After her disappearance, Lewellyn joined volunteers searching for Ms Sutherland and became a member of a Facebook group dedicated to finding her.She was found two days after her disappearance in a shallow...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Caledonian Record-News

Derby Man Accused Of Pulling Gun On Teenage Girl

A Derby man has been accused of pulling a hand gun on a 14-year-old girl over the weekend. Roger Morse, 39, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Monday to 1st degree felony aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services, reckless endangerment and cruelty to a child.
DERBY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Independent Record

Helena man accused of pointing gun at wife

A 51-year-old Helena man has been accused of pointing a gun at his wife and destroying property. Brian John Jones is charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of misdemeanor partner or family member assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief. On Oct. 4, law enforcement was...
HELENA, MT
Fox News

Illinois mother allegedly shoots man dead for refusing to kiss her

An Illinois mother of three shot a man dead after he — and his girlfriend — refused to kiss her, authorities said. Claudia Resendiz-Florez, 28, had just moved in with James P. Jones, 29, and his girlfriend at the Preserve Woodfield apartment complex in Rolling Meadows when a love triangle fatally exploded, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
ILLINOIS STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Man accused of plotting CSU Pueblo shooting out on bond

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Late Thursday night CSU-Pueblo students were notified the man accused of plotting an active shooting on campus was released on bail. Students were sent an alert notification that Robert Killis had posted bond on October 7th at approximately 9:30 p.m. Killis was arrested on September 21st after detectives with the Pueblo County The post Man accused of plotting CSU Pueblo shooting out on bond appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
WATE

WATE

1K+
Followers
476
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy