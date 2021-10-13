CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams taking break from show due to ‘serious’ health complications

By Laura Morrison, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRI95_0cPuxaT300

( WJW ) — A new season of “The Wendy Williams Show” is soon returning to TV, but without its host at the helm.

The daytime talk show announced Tuesday that Williams has experienced “serious complications” from Graves’ disease and a thyroid condition. Although her health is continuing to improve, she has not been deemed well enough to return to work.

Gabby Petito’s cause of death was strangulation, coroner says

In a Facebook post, the show said, “Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair.”

In the meantime, fans of the program can expect a lineup of guest hosts and other celebrities starting on Oct. 18. The 13th season of the show was originally set to premiere on Sept. 20.

Williams was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, although she was reportedly asymptomatic. Around that time, TMZ reported she was voluntarily taken to a New York hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Wendy Williams
