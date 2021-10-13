CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

West Virginia Legislature to consider COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemption bill

By Bailey Brautigan
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvxGu_0cPuxV0I00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Tuesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice amended his special session proclamation to call on the West Virginia Legislature to add a new bill regarding COVID-19 vaccine requirements to the special session agenda.

West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers take a turn in the right direction

If passed, the bill would require any West Virginia state entities as well as any business operating in West Virginia requiring their employees to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to honor certain medical and religious exemptions.

The bill covers all current and prospective employees.

Medical exemptions could be obtained with documentation signed by a licensed physician or an advanced practice registered nurse stating that the employee has a physical condition which prevents them from safely receiving the COVID-19 vaccine or that the employee has already developed COVID-19 and therefore has antibodies from being exposed to the virus.

Religious exemptions could be obtained with a notarized certification from the employee presented to the employer.

The bill contains language prohibiting employers from penalizing or discriminating against current or prospective employees for pursuing exemptions.

The bill also states that immunization may not be mandated for students attending school in the state.

See below for the governor’s amendment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Gov. Justice orders flags at Capitol and in Ohio County to half-staff on Saturday, Oct. 16, in honor of former West Virginia Senator Orphy Klempa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and all State-owned facilities in Ohio County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WVU Medicine opposes COVID-19 exemptions bill

WVU Medicine released the following statement after West Virginia Governor Jim Justice amended his special session proclamation to call on the West Virginia Legislature to add a new bill regarding COVID-19 vaccine requirements to the special session agenda. “WVU Medicine opposes the COVID-19 exemptions bill in its current form. We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

Manchin Announces $671K To Improve Access To Medicare, Medicaid Coverage Options In West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $671,438 from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner to increase and improve health insurance coverage options and access in West Virginia. This funding will allow the West […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Vaccines
Charleston, WV
Health
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
Charleston, WV
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
WTRF- 7News

Ohio anti-vaccine bill could be dead

The Republican speaker of the Ohio House has once again put the brakes on a GOP bill restricting employers’ ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine. Speaker Bob Cupp is a Republican from Lima. His announcement Wednesday afternoon suggests the bill has little chance of passing the House in its current form. All […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Famous environmental activist to judge Wheeling’s Water Pollution Control Division Logo Contest

WHEELING, W.Va. – Well-known environmental activist Erin Brockovich will serve as a judge for Wheeling’s Water Pollution Control Division’s (WPCD) logo contest. Launched in July, the contest asked Ohio County youth to get creative and assist with a design that will ultimately be featured on the facility’s new signage. Industrial Pretreatment & FOG Coordinator Mike […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WTRF- 7News

WVDNR expanding its hiring to those in the military

Those serving our country now have an option to serve in another way. The West Virginia DNR is expanding its hiring-process to those outside of law enforcement.It’s now open to those who currently have been serving in the military for at least 4 years. How the hiring-process works is lengthy. Taking the P-A-T is the […]
MILITARY
WTRF- 7News

Medical cannabis sign up events happening in Ohio Valley

The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) will host public sign up events for medical cannabis patients from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 19 at the Hancock County Health Department, 100 Municipal Plaza, Suite 600, 2nd floor, Weirton, WV, and 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 20 at the Wheeling-Ohio County […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Engineers urge patience on the Wellsburg Bridge project

BRILLIANT OHIO (WTRF) It may not look like much has changed since the bridge floated down the river, but we are about to be one step closer to completion. The Wellsburg bridge project is intended to make travel to and from West Virginia and Ohio easier. Tony Clark says many little projects go into the […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Harrison County judge passes away from COVID-19

The longest-serving county court judge in Harrison County has died. Judge T. Mark Beetham – on the Harrison County Court bench since 2003 – was 70. “He was exactly what you’d hope for in a judge,” said Harrison County Common Pleas and Domestic Relations Judge T. Shawn Hervey. “He was fair and impartial, made timely and sound decisions, […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Immunization#Wowk
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man gets 5 years for providing machine gun parts an ‘extreme political movement’

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Gina Groh sentenced a man from West Virginia’s eastern panhandle to five years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm silencer, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Timothy Watson, 31 of Ranson, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Possession of Unregistered Firearm Silencer.” Watson […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Lawmakers will propose walleye as Ohio’s state fish

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Although known for their home in Lake Erie, walleye are on the move in Columbus. Northern Ohio’s famous sportfish won NBC4’s online poll to be proposed as the state fish, earning 27.5% of the nearly 1,000 votes cast among nine choices. Ohio doesn’t have a state fish in the first place […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio education board rescinds resolution condemning racism

UPDATE: The Ohio Board of Education has voted to rescind a resolution that condemns racism. The resolution, passed last year in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, called for equity and opportunity for students of color. In a 10-7 vote, the board replace it with a resolution that would, in the words of board members, […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTRF- 7News

Ohio releases state schools’ report cards; With no grades

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Education has released the 2020-2021 school report cards, but noted that, once again, no districts received an overall grade due to challenges from the pandemic.   A release from the ODE states the 2020-2021 report cards provide information on graduation rates, Prepared for Success indicators, and demographic and enrollment […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

No action taken yet on West Liberty president’s alleged plagiarized speeches

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Following the surrounding of West Liberty University President Dr. W. Franklin’s plagiarism allegations the WLU Board of Governors went into an executive session, but walked out with no new information. West Liberty President responds to alleged plagiarized speeches Board of Governors Chairman Rich Lucas says they were “aware of the allegations […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia State Police seek dangerous fugitive

(WTRF) — Troopers from the Winfield Detachment of the West Virginia State Police are attempting to locate 53-year-old Russell Bibbee. He is wanted out of Austin, Texas for a Parole Violation. He is considered armed and dangerous. As recently as Wednesday, Russell Bibbee was staying at a residence on Custer Ridge Road near Buffalo, West […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

2K+
Followers
413
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy