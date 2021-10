We knew it was coming, but now it’s official: Kyrie Irving has been listed as ineligible by the team for its preseason home opener Friday against the Bucks. This is the first game Irving will miss because he is not vaccinated and New York (like San Francisco and Los Angeles) has a vaccine mandate in the city for entering indoor public spaces such as restaurants, gyms, or the Barclay’s Center where the Nets play.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO