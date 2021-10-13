CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snapchat Down: App Experienced Widespread Technical Issues for More Than Three Hours

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
UPDATED: Snapchat users reported problems accessing the app Wednesday, in what appeared to be an outage affecting multiple regions for more than three hours.

User reports of problems with Snapchat from across the U.S. started to surge at about 7:15 a.m. ET, according to uptime-monitoring site DownDetector. Many Snapchat users said they couldn’t post Stories or send messages.

The company’s support account on Twitter on Wednesday acknowledged the issues in a post, saying, “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now — hang tight, we’re looking into it!”

At 10:31 a.m. ET, the account gave the all clear, saying the problems were fixed.

In a separate incident, Facebook’s family of apps — including Instagram and WhatsApp — went down for more than six hours last week , one of the longest outages for the social giant in recent years.

Like virtually every other internet service, Snapchat has from time to time encountered technical problems that render its service inaccessible. In April 2020, for example, Snap was down for about six hours because of an outage of a component in the Google Cloud Platform, which also affected access to Gmail and Nest, according to Google.

Snapchat has been on a roll lately, with an average of 293 million daily active users as of the second quarter of 2021 — a gain of 13 million for the period, marking its best user growth rate in four years. For Q3, Snap projected the user base would hit 301 million DAUs worldwide, which would be a 21% year-over-year increase.

For some Snapchat users, the app is their primary form of communication with their friends. While Snapchat was out of commission, disgruntled Snapchatters took to (where else?) Twitter to vent about the outage and share memes about the situation.

Apple Insider

iPhone 13 setup issues, sleep tracking apps & more on HomeKit Insider

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — On the new episode ofHomeKit Insider, Andrew's Mac Pro refuses to startup, iPhone 13 setup bugs, IKEA launches their Symfonisk lamp and speaker combo, Home+ 5.2 update, and we share our favorite sleep tracking apps.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Gmail, TikTok and Snapchat users complain apps slowing down during Facebook outage

Gmail, TikTok and Snapchat users have complained that the apps are slowing down amid the outage of Facebook companies, which finally resolved as of Monday evening.Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram all stopped working at the same time on Monday, forcing their 3bn users to flood across to other social media platforms.And many of those apps then themselves saw significant slowdowns as they dealt with mass sign-ups and log-ins as Facebook remained unavailable.It is the biggest Facebook outage since 2019, when the company was hit by technical issues for 24 hours.Users of other email and social media platforms were quick to...
CELL PHONES
morningbrew.com

Facebook apps shut down for six hours

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all suffered widespread global outages yesterday, which meant the only places to share niche hot takes were Twitter or a Michael’s craft store comment section. Messenger, Oculus VR, and Facebook’s internal communications tools also stopped working. It appears to be the company’s largest outage in history...
INTERNET
Laclede Record

We are experiencing phone issues at LCR

The phones at the LCR office are not working properly. We are working to resolve the issue, but in the meantime please call 417-895-9324 or send us a Facebook message. We apologize for the inconvenience.
TECHNOLOGY
nationalblackguide.com

More Than Brunch: Brown Skin Brunchin' Launches App For Members

Social group Brown Skin Brunchin' has launched its self-titled app. The social group's app is dedicated to social and professional networking by offering monthly brunch events. It also highlights restaurants and businesses around cities across the U.S. The app also features lifestyle content by bloggers who will write and produce content exclusively for the app. Brown Skin Brunchin's app was created to be a one-stop-shop for its members – current and future.
CELL PHONES
wmleader.com

Snapchat is down | The Madison Leader Gazette

Some Snapchat users are having problems with the app this morning, with several noting on Twitter that they’re unable to send snaps. The company acknowledged the outage and said it was looking into the matter. Outage reports from users skyrocketed on Down Detector just before 7AM ET before tapering off...
CELL PHONES
Popculture

Snapchat Down: App Not Working Wednesday Morning

Many Snapchat users are having trouble using the photo and video-sharing app Wednesday morning as the social media company investigates the source of the outages. Problems began around 6:50 a.m. ET, according to Down Detector, and so far 31,354 complaints have been logged on the site. While some users are able to access the app fully, others are having trouble logging in and sending snaps.
CELL PHONES
mobileindustryeye.com

App Annie: time spent in apps reaches more than five hours per day

-Indonesia is listed as the world’s most mobile-oriented region. Indonesian users spend 5.5 hours a day using mobile apps. -Notably, the US has reached a new high of 4.2 hours, up from 3.9 in Q2 2021, and the UK at 4.0 hours per day, up from 3.8 hours of time spent in apps in Q2 2021 for the average Android phone user.
CELL PHONES
