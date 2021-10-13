USMNT vs. Costa Rica odds, picks, best bets: Concocaf World Cup qualifier predictions for Wednesday, Oct. 13

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe United States Men's National Team will try to regain momentum on Wednesday when it faces Costa Rica in a 2022 Concacaf World Cup qualifying match in Columbus, Ohio. Team USA (2-2-1) looked sloppy and uninspired in a 1-0 loss to Panama on Sunday. It was its first loss of the qualifying round, but the USMNT needs to garner some points in this one. The Americans sit second, even with Panama on eight points and one ahead of Canada. There are 14 games in this final round, with the top three qualifying for Qatar 2022 and the fourth-place team headed to an inter-confederation playoff. Costa Rica (1-3-1) brings in a veteran squad and secured its first World Cup qualifying victory on Sunday, a 2-1 win against El Salvador.

www.cbssports.com

