Check out Sleigh Bells' Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Cyndi Lauper, Deftones, Madonna and more

upsetmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours. This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about...

www.upsetmagazine.com

c895.org

Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: RUMTUM, Arvo to me, ind_fris and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from RUMTUM, Arvo to me, ind_fris and more. Hosted by Seth. Listen again on our On Demand Player. Originally aired 03 Oct 2021. 6AM Playlist. Leon Vynehall – Movements...
MUSIC
Distractify

The Best Halloween Playlists to Jam Out to on Spotify and YouTube This Spooky Season

Halloween is almost here, folks! From dressing your home in all that is spooky and kooky, to whipping up some deliciously ghoulish treats, there are so many ways to celebrate. As you begin your festivities, you may also want to pop on some chilling tunes to further immerse yourself into the Halloween spirit. Need some suggestions? Fear not — we’ve got you covered. We rounded up some of the best Halloween music playlists and mixes to backdrop your spooky season.
MUSIC
houstoncitybook.com

Cyndi Lauper Rocks Out at Houston Children’s Charity’s ’80s-Glam Gala

ON FRIDAY, HOUSTON Children's Charity celebrated 25 years of providing area kids with clothing, furniture, toys and school supplies. Nearly 600 friends of the organization gathered at The Post Oak Hotel for a glam gala that raised a record-breaking $2.8 million for the cause. "Time after time," one might say,...
HOUSTON, TX
L.A. Weekly

From George Clinton to Madonna — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From George Clinton to Madonna: The seventy-fifth LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from RUFUS DU Sol and Lauren Mia, hip-hop from Tank & the Bangas, rock from Purple Witch of Culver and Primus, and so much more.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Cyndi Lauper’s ‘True Colors’ Turns 35

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of Cyndi Lauper’s second album True Colors, the title track was certified platinum by RIAA, and Legacy Recordings has released an expanded digital edition of the album, including two bonus tracks, the b-side “Heading for the Moon” and a “True Colors” Pride Remix by Junior Vasquez, both released on digital platforms for the first time.
MUSIC
Phoenix New Times

Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Machine Gun Kelly, Sleigh Bells, Erykah Badu

This week, Valley concertgoers can catch Machine Gun Kelly playing his pink guitar and gushing about his new relationship with Megan Fox between songs at Mesa Amphitheatre, hear the newest material from noise-pop act Sleigh Bells at Crescent Ballroom, or see the enigmatic R&B/neo-soul artist Erykah Badu at Arizona Federal Theatre.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Review: Elton John taps some talented friends for new album

“The Lockdown Sessions,” Elton John (Interscope Records)It's been more than 35 years since Elton John recorded with Stevie Wonder and that's clearly way, way too long. But the wait is over: The legends join on the new gospel-flavored song “Finish Line,” enlivened by Wonder’s trademark harmonica and John’s piano work. It's a victory lap of a song.It's also a highlight of John’s 16-track album “The Lockdown Sessions,” which sees the Rocket Man outsmart the pandemic by working with an eclectic mix of artists, from Stevie Nicks to Lil Nas X. Not all of it works, but most of it does,...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Spotify kicks off new live talk show pairings with popular playlists Lorem and Most Necessary

Playlists are the go-to tool for music discovery and curation for millions of music obsessed fans and Spotify has the market cornered when it comes to genre-spanning, left-of-center music programming. It only seems natural, then, that Spotify would bring these curation juggernauts into the ultra-trendy, live podcast space to allow for direct listener engagement with some of the biggest stars of up-and-coming music. Lorem Life, hosted by Dev Lemons and Max Motley, focuses on the quirky and dynamic personalities that often occupy Spotify's Lorem playlist while The Most Necessary: Live, hosted by Brian 'B.Dot' Miller, will focus on up-and-coming rap/hip-hop acts that the complementary Most Necessary playlist has become world-famous for curating. Both podcasts can be heard on Spotify's Clubhouse-adjacent app Greenroom and plan to feature weekly guests, with Lorem Life already tapping in with hyperpop superstars Glaive and ericdoa on the first episode, Magdalena Bay on episode 2, and most recently with Blu DeTiger on last week's episode.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenage Kicks
Houston Press

Sleigh Bells Rip Dynamite in Return to Warehouse Live

The noise pop duo Sleigh Bells hit the road again to support their new album Texis. It would only seem fitting to set off from the Lone Star State, but it was not to be the original point of departure. The tour was actually planned to kickoff earlier this month in the Southeast, but logistics surrounding the pandemic forced a few dates to be rescheduled in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
Pitchfork

Cate Le Bon, Adele, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Witch Fever – Reincarnate EP

Manchester's raging quartet Witch Fever prove their worth in a crowded punk scene with their debut EP, 'Reincarnate', a collection of songs that spiral in tight control. From the moment the eponymous first track blazes forth, you'll be gripping the edge of your seat, staring into the red-eyes of the band's fiery, hot-poker punk. Lead singer Amy Walpole's vocals alternate in tone, slipping between feverish, sluggish, and electric edges with a wild dexterity.
ROCK MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
CLASSIX 107.9

Eve is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby [See Photos]

Eve is expecting her first baby in February 2022! Philly’s very own, Evey Eve, is expecting her first baby at 42, with her husband,  Maximillion Cooper.  This Friday evening, Eve took to Instagram to deliver the good news. In a post she says, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all […]
CELEBRITIES

