Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker media tour: Previewing the tank jobs

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo I’m not going to lie to you here: If you’re happy with your tank job of choice in Shadowbringers, you’re going to be happy with it in Endwalker. If not, then you may want to consider switching before the next Final Fantasy XIV expansion arrives. That’s a bit glib, but it also speaks to the simple reality of the way that the jobs break down. None of the tanks has undergone any serious redesigns, all four of them work more or less the same way, and the minor additions that they’ve each gotten make them feel a bit more like themselves and more fun to play but also won’t wildly re-orient anything that isn’t already the case.

