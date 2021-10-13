Author Correction: Evaluation of reopening strategies for educational institutions during COVID-19 through agent based simulation
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84192-y, published online 17 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the text, where the RT-qPCR tests were incorrectly referred to as LAMP tests. In the Introduction,. "In the case of the UIUC SHIELD program, results from the LAMP tests are being...www.nature.com
Comments / 0