Author Correction: Evaluation of reopening strategies for educational institutions during COVID-19 through agent based simulation

Many people reported a sudden, sharp decline in exercise during COVID19 lockdowns, but few studies have examined its effect on metabolism. Now, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, National Institute for Biotechnology in the Negev and Soroka University Medical Center researchers simulated in mice a sharp decline in physical activity by removing a voluntary running wheel, and assessed how diet composition affects the response. They found that while less energy was spent by the mice, the mice still ate similar amounts of food as when the running wheel was present, which resulted in weight gain. Moreover, diet composition determined changes in the oxidation rates of fat or carbohydrates (sugars)—the two major energy sources of our body—in response to the decline in physical activity.

FITNESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO