Education

Author Correction: Evaluation of reopening strategies for educational institutions during COVID-19 through agent based simulation

By Ujjal K. Mukherjee
 6 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84192-y, published online 17 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the text, where the RT-qPCR tests were incorrectly referred to as LAMP tests. In the Introduction,. "In the case of the UIUC SHIELD program, results from the LAMP tests are being...

Author Correction: Adipose expression of CREB3L3 modulates body weight during obesity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98627-z, published online 29 September 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “The authors thank Kezhong Zhang of Wayne State University for providing the anti-CREB3L3 antibody. The work was supported by R00 DK090210, R01 DK109015, University of Chicago DRTC (DK020595)...
SOCIETY
Author Correction: Visibility matters during wayfinding in the vertical

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98439-1, published online 23 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Affiliations. Michal Gath-Morad, Tyler Thrash and Christoph Hölscher were incorrectly affiliated with ‘Computational Social Science, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland.’. The correct affiliation for Michal Gath-Morad and Christoph Hölscher is listed...
SCIENCE
HP Amplifies Education Thought Leaders Tackling Digital Disruption Due To COVID-19 Through HP PATH Summit

For each of us, that day in March 2020 when we began sheltering in place to help stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus will live in infamy. For 463 million students around the world — 17 million in the U.S.— it is also the day when structured learning stopped. That is the estimated number of students who were unable to access classrooms remotely. Most of them reside in poor communities of color.
EDUCATION
A wearable eddy current based pulmonary function sensor for continuous non-contact point-of-care monitoring during the COVID-19 pandemic

Pulmonary function testing (PFT) allows for quantitative analysis of lung function. However, as a result of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, a majority of international medical societies have postponed PFTs in an effort to mitigate disease transmission, complicating the continuity of care in high-risk patients diagnosed with COVID-19 or preexisting lung pathologies. Here, we describe the development of a non-contact wearable pulmonary sensor for pulmonary waveform analysis, pulmonary volume quantification, and crude thoracic imaging using the eddy current (EC) phenomenon. Statistical regression analysis is performed to confirm the predictive validity of the sensor, and all data are continuously and digitally stored with a sampling rate of 6,660 samples/second. Wearable pulmonary function sensors may facilitate rapid point-of-care monitoring for high-risk individuals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and easily interface with patient hospital records or telehealth services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Publisher Correction: Neural attentional-filter mechanisms of listening success in middle-aged and older individuals

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24771-9, published online 26 July 2021. In the original version of this Article, Fig. 2 was inadvertently omitted in the PDF version of the Article. This has now been corrected in the PDF version of the Article. Author information. Author notes. Lorenz Fiedler. Present address: Eriksholm...
MENTAL HEALTH
COVID-19 Vaccines: Effective patient communication strategies

COVID-19 vaccination has become a tricky subject for providers to navigate during patient visits. While we need to understand our patients’ vaccination status to care for them, we must also remain sensitive to potential vaccine hesitancy. Against this backdrop lies a golden opportunity for us to help our patients make sound, educated decisions about whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Author Correction: Mountain rock glaciers contain globally significant water stores

(-) (-) (-) (-) (km2) (km2) (km2) (Gt) South America 17 28,665 16,117 12,548 3557.69 2307.60 1299.40 32.84"‰Â±"‰6.57. NEAR-GLOBAL 76 73,096 39,321 33,724 8879.79 5627.89 3436.06 83.72"‰Â±"‰16.74. Correct:. RGI region No. studies (n) Rock glaciers (n) Rock glacier area WVEQ. Total Intact Relict Total Intact Relict. (-) (-) (-) (-)...
EARTH SCIENCE
Author Correction: Network structure-based decorated CPA@CuO hybrid nanocomposite for methyl orange environmental remediation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84540-y, published online 03 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Affiliation 2 was incorrectly given as ‘Department of Chemistry, Science College, Qassim University, Buraidah, Saudi Arabia’. Additionally, an affiliation was omitted for both Sayed M. Saleh and Reham Ali. The correct affiliations are listed below:
CHEMISTRY
Author Correction: CRISPR-based transcriptional activation tool for silent genes in filamentous fungi

The Supplementary Information published with this Article contained errors. In Note S2, the text formatting including green italics, red bold, yellow underline, purple text and blue underline was omitted. The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. These errors have now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies...
SCIENCE
Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Under Side Effect Review by U.S. FDA

(Precision Vaccinations) — The Wall Street Journalreported on October 16, 2021, the U.S. FDA confirmed it is reviewing Moderna's SpikeVax COVID-19 vaccine's risk of generating inflammatory heart conditions in young men. "I think people can be reassured that the risk of myocarditis (from) an mRNA vaccine is low, it appears...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Author Correction: X-chromosomal STR based genetic polymorphisms and demographic history of Sri Lankan ethnicities and their relationship with global populations

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92314-9, published online 17 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error, as the paper has erroneously stated that there were no mtDNA studies conducted on Moors previously. As a result, Reference 9 was omitted and is listed below,. Ranasinghe, R., Tennekoon, K....
WORLD
Author Correction: Deep graph neural network-based prediction of acute suicidal ideation in young adults

The Code availability section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. The original Article has been corrected. Graduate School of Medical Science and Engineering, Korea Advanced Institute for Science and Technology (KAIST), 291 Daehak‑ro, Yuseong‑gu, Daejeon, 34141, Republic of Korea. Kyu Sung Choi, Sunghwan Kim & Bumseok Jeong.
MENTAL HEALTH
Researchers simulate acute decline in exercise during COVID to study its metabolic consequences

Many people reported a sudden, sharp decline in exercise during COVID19 lockdowns, but few studies have examined its effect on metabolism. Now, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, National Institute for Biotechnology in the Negev and Soroka University Medical Center researchers simulated in mice a sharp decline in physical activity by removing a voluntary running wheel, and assessed how diet composition affects the response. They found that while less energy was spent by the mice, the mice still ate similar amounts of food as when the running wheel was present, which resulted in weight gain. Moreover, diet composition determined changes in the oxidation rates of fat or carbohydrates (sugars)—the two major energy sources of our body—in response to the decline in physical activity.
FITNESS
PRH discusses COVID-19 vaccination clinic, new simulation devices

The Pullman Regional Hospital board met Wednesday to discuss adjustments in services and testing sites caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the implementation of new technology for medical staff. COVID-19 vaccinations. At this time, Pfizer booster shots are being offered to those in the community, said PRH...
PULLMAN, WA
Authorities Release News About Covid Vaccine During Pregnancy

The covid vaccines remain in the spotlight these days as the end of 2021 is getting nearer. As you know by now, we are in the middle of the fourth covid wave. It’s been just reported by the Gov.UK that the vaccines available in the UK have been shown to be effective and to have a good safety profile.
WORLD
Innovating Medical Education through Clinical Simulation

Health care changes rapidly as new technologies and treatments are developed to improve patient outcomes. Clinical simulation serves a critical role in training future physicians, providing students access to leading-edge technology, as well as offering opportunities to develop skills and improve performance prior to clinical rotations. The Center for Simulation...
TUCSON, AZ
Publisher Correction: Chromosome-scale assembly and high-density genetic map of the yellow drum, Nibea albiflora

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-021-01045-z, published online 15 October 2021. In this article the affiliation details for Dongdong Xu, Ruiyi Chen, Hongbin Song, Lu Tian, Peng Tan, Ligai Wang, Qihui Zhu were incorrectly given as 'Zhejiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences, 310021, Hangzhou, China' but should have been 'Key Lab of Mariculture and Enhancement of Zhejiang Province, Zhejiang Marine Fisheries Research Institute, 316100, Zhoushan, China'. The original article has been corrected.
WILDLIFE

