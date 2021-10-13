CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: In vivo analysis of onset and progression of retinal degeneration in the Nr2e3 mouse model of enhanced S-cone sensitivity syndrome

By Giulia Venturini
 6 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98271-7, published online 24 September 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by the Swiss National Science Foundation (grant 31003A_138492 to P.E.) and the Gottfried-und-Julia-Bangerter-Rhyner-Stiftung (to P.E.).". "This work was supported by the Swiss National Science...

Author Correction: 7,8-Dihydroxyflavone improves neuropathological changes in the brain of Tg26 mice, a model for HIV-associated neurocognitive disorder

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97220-8, published online 16 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author J. Marc Simard which was incorrectly given as Marc J. Simard. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally:...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Author Correction: Cross-cultural validation of the stroke riskometer using generalizability theory

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98591-8, published online 24 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Quoc Cuong Truong which was incorrectly given as Quoc Truong. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. School of Psychology, Faculty of Arts...
HEALTH
Author Correction: Adipose expression of CREB3L3 modulates body weight during obesity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98627-z, published online 29 September 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “The authors thank Kezhong Zhang of Wayne State University for providing the anti-CREB3L3 antibody. The work was supported by R00 DK090210, R01 DK109015, University of Chicago DRTC (DK020595)...
SOCIETY
Author Correction: Development of a numerical model for simulating stress corrosion cracking in spent nuclear fuel canisters

Correction to: npj Materials Degradation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41529-021-00174-5, published online 26 May 2021. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 3rd author Scott Gordon, 4th author David Olson, 5th author Stephen Liu, 6th author Zeev Shayer and 7th and corresponding author Zhenzhen Yu (zyu@mines.edu), who are all from the George S. Ansell Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Colorado School of Mines, Golden (#2).
SCIENCE
Correction: Parkin-mediated mitophagy as a potential therapeutic target for intervertebral disc degeneration

Correction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-018-1024-9, published online 24 September 2018. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. In the original version of this Article, the β-actin in Fig. 1B was shown incorrectly, this was due to an oversight at the typesetting stage. The authors have checked the original raw data and records of the experiments. These corrections do not affect the results and conclusions of this article. The authors would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused. The correct figure is as follows:
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Delusional thinking and action binding in healthy individuals

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97977-y, published online 23 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the measurement precision values for "The common method" and "The current method" were inadvertently switched. The incorrect and correct values appear below. Incorrect:. Comparison points Testing method. The...
MENTAL HEALTH
Science
Author Correction: The biological significance of histone modifiers in multiple myeloma: clinical applications

Correction to: Blood Cancer Journal https://doi.org/10.1038/s41408-018-0119-y, published online 22 August 2018. It came to the author’s attention that the conflict of interest statement is incomplete, the revised COI statement is as follows:. Conflict of interest. H.O. and T.H. declare that they have no conflict of interest. K.C.A. serves on advisory...
CANCER
Author Correction: Fingerprinting the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary impact with Zn isotopes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24419-8, published online 05 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the 'Methods', which incorrectly read 'The error of the standard compared to itself throughout the four sessions is Â±0.05"° and is considered a conservative estimation of error as duplicate analyses of the same solutions and complete procedural duplicates of the USGS BVHO-2 rock standard (+0.01 Â±0.03"°, 2Ïƒ, n"‰="‰8, overlapping values found in) are significantly less.' The correct version states '(+0.28 Â±0.03"°, 2Ïƒ, n"‰="‰8, overlapping values found in)' in place of '(+0.01 Â±0.03"°, 2Ïƒ, n"‰="‰8, overlapping values found in)'.
EARTH SCIENCE
Author Correction: Positron emission tomography imaging with Zr-labeled anti-CD8 cys-diabody reveals CD8 cell infiltration during oncolytic virus therapy in a glioma murine model

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94887-x, published online 28 July 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "Yolanda Hartman, Sheila Bright, Catherine Langford, Sharon Samuel, Erika McMillian, Brian Wright, Lauren Radford, Charlotte Jeffers, Jennifer Bartels, Tolulope Aweda, Jonathan McConathy, Jinda Fan, Norio Yasui, Dattatray Devalankar,...
SCIENCE
Publisher Correction: Environmental eustress modulates Î²-ARs/CCL2 axis to induce anti-tumor immunity and sensitize immunotherapy against liver cancer in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25967-9, published online 30 September 2021. In this article Jingquan Li was incorrectly denoted as being one of the equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. Following the publication of the original article, it was noted that, due to a typesetting error, the figure labelling for Figure 6A-G was incorrect in the Results section "EE overcomes PD-L1 based checkpoint blockade resistance". The PDF and HTML versions of the Article have been corrected.
SCIENCE
Intrathecally Delivered Enhanced Stem Cells Show Promise in Progressive MS

A phase 2 multisite study involving intrathecal injections of autologous mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) enhanced to secrete neurotrophic factors (NTFs) demonstrated safety and preliminary evidence of efficacy in patients with either primary or secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). Study findings were presented by principal investigator Jeffrey Cohen, MD, at the 2021 digital congress of ECTRIMS (European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis).
CLEVELAND, OH
Author Correction: Mapping the emergence of molecular vibrations mediating bond formation

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2417-3Published online 24 June 2020. In the Supplementary Information originally published with this Article, there were errors in Eq. (S1) and Supplementary Table S1. Specifically, "\(\vec{{\boldsymbol{q}}}\)" was presented as a vector in Eq. (S1) in three instances and nine times in the paragraph immediately following Eq. (S1). The vector should instead have appeared in scalar form, "q." The scalar "q" now appears in Eq. (S1) three times and also replaces "\(\vec{{\boldsymbol{q}}}\)" in the subsequent paragraph.
CHEMISTRY
An inducible p21-Cre mouse model to monitor and manipulate p21-highly-expressing senescent cells in vivo

The role of senescent cells has been implicated in various tissue dysfunctions associated with aging, obesity and other pathological conditions. Currently, most transgenic mouse models target only p16Ink4a-highly expressing (p16high) cells. In the present technical report, we generated a p21-Cre mouse model, containing a p21 promoter-driving inducible Cre, enabling us to examine p21Cip1-highly expressing (p21high) cells, a previously unexplored cell population exhibiting several characteristics typical of senescent cells. By crossing p21-Cre mice with different floxed mice, we managed to monitor, sort, image, eliminate or modulate p21high cells in vivo. We showed that p21high cells can be induced by various conditions, and percentages of p21high cells varied from 1.5% to 10% across different tissues in 23-month-old mice. Intermittent clearance of p21high cells improved physical function in 23-month-old mice. Our report demonstrates that the p21-Cre mouse model is a valuable and powerful tool for studying p21high cells to further understand the biology of senescent cells.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Inactivation of TSC1 promotes epithelial"“mesenchymal transition of renal tubular epithelial cells in mouse diabetic nephropathy

The author apologized that the representative image of Masson staining and Collagen IV immunohistochemistry of kidney tissue (Fig.Â 8a, c, TSC1wt/wt, Cre+/âˆ’ group) was misplaced. The correct figure is presented. The authors declare that these corrections do not change the results or conclusions of this paper. The authors apologize for any inconvenience caused to the journal and readers.
SCIENCE
Myosin 1f-mediated activation of microglia contributes to the photoreceptor degeneration in a mouse model of retinal detachment

Photoreceptor death and neurodegeneration is the leading cause of irreversible vision loss. The inflammatory response of microglia plays an important role in the process of neurodegeneration. In this study, we chose retinal detachment as the model of photoreceptor degeneration. We found Myosin 1f was upregulated after retinal detachment, and it was specifically expressed in microglia. Deficiency of myosin 1f protected against photoreceptor apoptosis by inhibiting microglia activation. The elimination of microglia can abolish the protective effect of myosin 1f deficiency. After stimulation by LPS, microglia with myosin 1f deficiency showed downregulation of the MAPK and AKT pathways. Our results demonstrated that myosin 1f plays a crucial role in microglia-induced neuroinflammation after retinal injury and photoreceptor degeneration by regulating two classic inflammatory pathways and thereby decreasing the expression of inflammatory cytokines. Knockout of myosin 1f reduces the intensity of the immune response and prevents cell death of photoreceptor, suggesting that myosin 1f can be inhibited to prevent a decline in visual acuity after retinal detachment.
SCIENCE
Hippocampal disruptions of synaptic and astrocyte metabolism are primary events of early amyloid pathology in the 5xFAD mouse model of Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is an unremitting neurodegenerative disorder characterized by cerebral amyloid-Î² (AÎ²) accumulation and gradual decline in cognitive function. Changes in brain energy metabolism arise in the preclinical phase of AD, suggesting an important metabolic component of early AD pathology. Neurons and astrocytes function in close metabolic collaboration, which is essential for the recycling of neurotransmitters in the synapse. However, this crucial metabolic interplay during the early stages of AD development has not been sufficiently investigated. Here, we provide an integrative analysis of cellular metabolism during the early stages of AÎ² accumulation in the cerebral cortex and hippocampus of the 5xFAD mouse model of AD. Our electrophysiological examination revealed an increase in spontaneous excitatory signaling in the 5xFAD hippocampus. This hyperactive neuronal phenotype coincided with decreased hippocampal tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle metabolism mapped by stable 13C isotope tracing. Particularly, reduced astrocyte TCA cycle activity and decreased glutamine synthesis led to hampered neuronal GABA synthesis in the 5xFAD hippocampus. In contrast, the cerebral cortex of 5xFAD mice displayed an elevated capacity for oxidative glucose metabolism, which may suggest a metabolic compensation in this brain region. We found limited changes when we explored the brain proteome and metabolome of the 5xFAD mice, supporting that the functional metabolic disturbances between neurons and astrocytes are early primary events in AD pathology. In addition, synaptic mitochondrial and glycolytic function was selectively impaired in the 5xFAD hippocampus, whereas non-synaptic mitochondrial function was maintained. These findings were supported by ultrastructural analyses demonstrating disruptions in mitochondrial morphology, particularly in the 5xFAD hippocampus. Collectively, our study reveals complex regional and cell-specific metabolic adaptations in the early stages of amyloid pathology, which may be fundamental for the progressing synaptic dysfunctions in AD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

