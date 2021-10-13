CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulgarian coal miners demand job security, fear changes

fox44news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Hundreds of Bulgarian coal miners and energy workers staged a protest on Wednesday to demand government guarantees for their jobs amid bids by the European Union to close mines and reduce carbon emissions. Buses carried protesters from across Bulgaria for the rally in downtown Sofia, where...

