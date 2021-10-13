Brantley Gilbert Arrowed A Monster Bull Elk With Lee Lakosky

When fall rolls around, you can count on Brantley Gilbert hitting the woods to do some hunting just as sure as you can count on him touring hard and rocking out on stage every summer.

He recently made headlines for supporting the vocal lack of support for a particular political leader during one of his concerts in West Virginia, and before that, he showed off his patriotism when he shared the song “Gone But Not Forgotten” as a tribute to the 13 American military heroes whose lives were tragically taken by an act of terrorism in Afghanistan.

Earlier this summer, he teamed up with Hardy and Toby Keith to release what was intentionally called the “Worst Country Song of All-time.” He also joined Hannah Barron to do a little catfish noodling.

Now that fall is in full swing, he traded in his guitar and for a bow and arrow and headed out on an elk hunt with industry-acclaimed TV host and professional hunter Lee Lakosky.

Lee, along with his wife Tiffany, hosts the TV show The Crush. It’s one of the top-rated shows on the Outdoor Channel and has won numerous awards. The show has been on air since 2008, built up a huge social media following, and established Lee as one of the most recognizable personalities in the TV hunting industry.

Much of the show focuses on whitetail hunting in the Midwest, but that doesn’t mean Lee doesn’t know what he’s doing when it comes to western elk hunting, and it looks like he helped guide his buddy Brantley on another great adventure.

Not a lot of details were shared about the hunt, but the size bull speaks for itself.

Shout out to BG for always keeping it real and for sharing this picture from what had to be one hell of an elk hunt.

Let’s hope the cameras were rolling and we get to see the full hunt unfold on the next season of The Crush with Lee and Tiffany.

“Can’t thank Lee and Tiffany Lakosky and the Hill Ranch enough for another elk hunt of a lifetime.”

It’s not the first time these two men have joined forces for an archery hunt. Footage from a previous season of The Crush on the Outdoor Channel shows them getting the job on a Colorado hunt.

Making that episode even more special is that Brantley was able to take his very first elk.

It clearly wasn’t his last, and something tells me this most recent one won’t be his last either.