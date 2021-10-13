Saginaw Street over I-69 in Flint closed for bridge work starting Oct. 13
Saginaw Street over I-69 in Flint closed for bridge work starting Oct. 13. Contact: Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the Saginaw Street bridge over I-69 to complete deck patching. This work is part of a $100 million investment to rebuild 2.5 miles of I-69 from Fenton Road to M-54 (Dort Highway). This project includes various improvements to more than 20 bridge structures along the corridor, including the I-69/I-475 interchange.www.michigan.gov
