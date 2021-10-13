Saginaw Street over I-69 in Flint closed for bridge work starting Oct. 13

As the road construction season nears its end for another year in Cedar Rapids, drivers are about to regain use of a bridge that's been closed since April. Back on April 5, the 32nd Street/Glass Road Bridge over I-380 in Cedar Rapids closed to traffic. Since that time, a ton of improvements have taken place. One of those, as you've no doubt noticed when traveling below the bridge on I-380, is new decorative railings. In addition to that obvious change, paving has been redone on both on and off ramps surrounding the bridge, the bridge deck has been rehabilitated, new traffic signals are in place on both ends of the bridge, and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliant sidewalk ramps are in place.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO