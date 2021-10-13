CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Four people injured after a two-vehicle collision on Levee Road (Yuma County, AZ)

On Monday, a car driver and three passengers were injured following a two-vehicle collision on Levee Road.

As per the initial information, the authorities got information of a crash in the Yuma County at 12:28 p.m. at the intersection with Avenue D.

October 13, 2021

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

