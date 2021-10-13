Oneonta School District Facing $400k Budget Shortfall: Governor Hochul Blamed

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is apologizing to families of nursing home residents who died during the height of the pandemic. The Democrat held a closed-door meeting in her Manhattan offices with the families who presented a list of desired reforms, including state admission of its contribution to the deaths of the patients with the requirement that nursing homes accept patients who had been getting treatments in hospitals for COVID-19. The group is also proposing a nursing home victim compensation fund.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO