Oneonta School District Facing $400k Budget Shortfall: Governor Hochul Blamed

By Leslie Ann
 5 days ago
A rare oversight and clerical error by the Oneonta City School District (OCSD) may end up costing them thousands of dollars in state aid. According to Senator Peter Oberacker's office, after the school district missed a filing deadline to apply for transportation aid for the 2019-2020 school year, the district sought help from Senator Oberacker and John Salka to help them rectify a situation that stands to be a major financial blow to the school district.

WIBX 950

WIBX 950

