Join the Tail Wagging Reading Program at Wautoma Public Library
Reading aloud can be uncomfortable for anyone, but especially for youth who are uncertain of their abilities and don’t practice often. This is why we designed the Tail Wagging Reading Program which provides a fun, engaging, and non-judgmental opportunity for youth to get excited about reading. Benefits of reading aloud to a Therapy Dog include fostering positive attitudes about reading, boosting confidence, and enhancing reading skills as well as other academic skills.www.wausharaargus.com
Comments / 0