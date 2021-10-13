Acer’s ConceptD creator laptops get glassless 3D, Ezel hinges, and 16:10

Power through work tasks every day with the HUAWEI MateBook 16 notebook. Equipped with AMD’s latest Ryzen 500 series processors, this notebook provides powerful, professional performance whether you’re in the office or working from home. Moreover, the HUAWEI MateBook 16 boasts a 16-inch, 2.5K full screen with dazzling HD quality. Accounting for 90% of the screen, you’ll encounter a large field of view with colors you could never image. In fact, with a wide color gamut of 100% sRGB and 1.07 billion colors with high color depth, shades appear smoother and more natural. Furthermore, this device can enhance your productivity at work, thanks to outstanding running speed and the ability to cope with multitasking, efficiently. Finally, work for long periods of time without this notebook overheating. Equipped with double fans, 2 mm thick heat pipes, and ultra-thin cooling fins, this device quickly releases heat.

