CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Acer’s ConceptD creator laptops get glassless 3D, Ezel hinges, and 16:10

By Gordon Ung
PCWorld
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe don’t know what the “D” in Acer’s ConceptD lineup of creative laptops, stands for but it might as well be “different,” because you can nowt get an Ezel version, glassless 3D, and one with a standard 16:10 panel too. The ConceptD 3 Ezel is the one that’ll get the...

www.pcworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

Acer Aspire Vero laptop made from recyclable materials

Acer has this week introduced its first sustainability-focused product in the form of the Aspire Vero notebook constructed using recyclable materials and delivered preloaded with Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system which officially launched today. The Aspire Vero notebook will soon be available to purchase in North America and is...
ELECTRONICS
PCWorld

Acer kicks off the Windows 11 era with new Vero, Nitro 5, and Swift 5 laptops

It’s the beginning of a new era. Windows 11 is here and Acer’s not wasting anytime bringing out laptops loaded with the new operating system. On Monday, the company announced new, Windows 11-wielding versions of its ultraportable Swift 5 and gaming-grade Nitro 5 laptops, as well as an eco-friendly new model dubbed Acer Vero. Here’s what’s new.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Acer Aspire Vero review: A 15-inch Windows 11 laptop that's good and green

The 15.6-inch Aspire Vero is one of Acer's first laptops to ship with Windows 11 alongside updated versions of its ultraportable Swift 5 and entry-level Nitro 5 gaming laptops. The Vero is entirely new, though. Well, not entirely new, as it's Acer's first laptop made from post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR), and it ships in packaging made from recycled materials that are also 100% recyclable.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acer#New Laptops#Surface Laptop#Conceptd#Spatiallabs#Pantone#Tb Ssd
T3.com

Acer Nitro 5 review: a powerful, affordable mid-range gaming laptop

Acer - Nitro 5 15.6" Laptop -... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Acer Nitro 5 is a mid-range contender for the list of the best gaming laptops on the market at the moment. In particular, it brings with it ray tracing capabilities (a key measure of modern graphics power) to a more-affordable-than-normal price point.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

These new Acer laptops will be among the first to ship with Windows 11

Acer has announced a slew of new laptops, all of which come with Windows 11 preinstalled. The three new laptops hit three distinctive audiences — there’s the budget-friendly Aspire Vero, the productivity-focused Swift 5, and the gaming-centricd Nitro 5. Windows 11 won’t begin rolling out as a free update to...
COMPUTERS
cgmagonline.com

Acer Announces New Sustainability Focused Laptop, Aspire Vero With Windows 11

Along with the Aspire Vero, Acer announced their other popular notebooks will receive Windows 11 upgrades, the Nitro 5 and the Swift 5. Acer is a leading computer company with surprising technical specs at very consumer-friendly prices based on the market. Their new laptop ups the ante, however, by being their first sustainable laptop made from recycled materials.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Tom's Hardware

Acer's Windows 11 Laptops Will Launch Tomorrow

Microsoft is about to officially launch Windows 11, and in tandem Acer is rolling out three new laptops alongside the new operating system. They are the Aspire Vero, which uses post-consumer recycled plastic in the keyboard and chassis; the Swift 5, an update to the company’s thin and light design; and the Nitro 5 budget gaming laptop.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Surface Laptop Studio review: The ultimate creator laptop from Microsoft

The Surface Laptop Studio comes in a form factor that’s similar to what we’ve seen from Acer’s ConceptD 3 Ezel and HP’s Elite Folio, although those two products serve very different use cases. Ultimately, it’s similar to the Surface Studio, but on the scale of a laptop, hence the name.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Acer unveils Windows 11 laptops for gamers and more

Acer is launching a trio of new Windows 11 laptops including the Acer Nitro 5 for gamers. The company will launch two models of the Nitro 5, including the AN515-57 and AN515-54 to bring the latest tech to gamers along with Microsoft’s latest operating system. The machines are aimed at balancing power, stylish design, and affordable prices. We’ll see if the addition of Windows 11, Microsoft’s Windows 10 debuted in 2015, drives a new upgrade cycle for PCs and gaming rigs.
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

Top HP, Acer, Lenovo laptops with pre-installed Windows 11

With Windows 11 now available for consumers in the stable build, PC manufacturers are coming up with updated models that ship with the latest version of Windows 11. had earlier revealed all the models shipping with Windows 11 in October and now, both HP as well as. Acer. have also...
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

HUAWEI MateBook 16 notebook uses AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 series laptop processors

Power through work tasks every day with the HUAWEI MateBook 16 notebook. Equipped with AMD’s latest Ryzen 500 series processors, this notebook provides powerful, professional performance whether you’re in the office or working from home. Moreover, the HUAWEI MateBook 16 boasts a 16-inch, 2.5K full screen with dazzling HD quality. Accounting for 90% of the screen, you’ll encounter a large field of view with colors you could never image. In fact, with a wide color gamut of 100% sRGB and 1.07 billion colors with high color depth, shades appear smoother and more natural. Furthermore, this device can enhance your productivity at work, thanks to outstanding running speed and the ability to cope with multitasking, efficiently. Finally, work for long periods of time without this notebook overheating. Equipped with double fans, 2 mm thick heat pipes, and ultra-thin cooling fins, this device quickly releases heat.
COMPUTERS
mobilesyrup.com

Acer announces new PCs, including laptop that creates 3D projections of 2D models

During a virtual event on October 13th, Acer revealed several new laptops and Chromebooks. Several announcements expand on the company’s previous announcements from May. For example, Acer showed off now ConceptD notebooks, including the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition (pictured above), which adopts the SpatialLabs stereoscopic 3D technology Acer announced in the spring. Acer bills the tech as a helpful tool for creators who make 3D models on their computer — SpatialLabs lets users manipulate a digital model in 3D using a special display and eye-tracking technology.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Acer Swift 3: 16.1-inch laptop with Intel Core i7-11370H does its name justice

When a laptop carries the name "Swift", which means "fast", this naturally raises certain expectations. The Acer Swift 3 SF316-51-75MK, which costs around 1,000 Euros (~$1,156), was able to meet these expectations to a large extent in our review. The 16.1-inch laptop is equipped with a good matte display that...
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Acer’s eco-friendly Vero lineup expands with new PCs for work and play

Just a week or so after formally announcing its first Acer Vero eco-friendly PC, Acer is expanding the lineup with new consumer and commercial devices, including the Acer TravelMate Vero. Acer launched its Vero brand in May, as a way to alert consumers that Vero laptops were made with sustainable...
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

Acer antimicrobial product line expands: Laptops, tablet, accessories, jacket

Acer has announced an expansion of its antimicrobial product lineup, unveiling new laptops, a tablet, a monitor, various accessories, and even an antimicrobial jacket. The expansion adds multiple product lines targeted at both commercial and consumer customers, Acer explains, adding these alongside the new Chromebooks and other products the company has unveiled.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy