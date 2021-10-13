Fresh Acer Chromebooks range from affordable to powerful

Chromebooks are useful tools, but they’re even better tools when you can get one for around $200. Right now, Target is selling an Acer 15.6-inch Touchscreen Chromebook with 1080p resolution for $220. That’s $100 off the MSRP, and drops it right into the sweet spot for our deal range for Chromebooks. If you’d like to go even cheaper, you can join Target’s Red Circle benefits program to get a 10 percent off coupon on electronics. That coupon would bring the price down to $198.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO