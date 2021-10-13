Fresh Acer Chromebooks range from affordable to powerful
Popular Chromebook maker Acer is debuting several Chromebooks today, ranging from an inexpensive $399 Chromebook 514 on up to the similarly named $699.99 Chromebook Spin 514. Most Chromebook manufacturers typically offer processor options that include more traditional Intel Core processors, cheaper Pentium Gold options, and ARM processors from MediaTek, Samsung, or others. It’s this latter option that’s sometimes a bit confusing. How much performance do these ARM-powered Chromebooks offer, anyway?www.pcworld.com
Comments / 0