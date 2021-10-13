CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Everything Heidi Klum Has Said About Canceling Her 2021 Halloween Party

By Jenny Desborough
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heidi Klum does Halloween in style every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped her from having her party in 2020 and 2021. Here's all she's said about it.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum Holds Hands With Husband Tom Kaulitz On Romantic Stroll — Photos

‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Heidi Klum and her musician husband Tom Kaulitz looked super loved up when they spent some time furniture shopping. Heidi Klum has stepped out for a furniture shopping trip with her husband, Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz, 32. The 48-year-old America’s Got Talent judge was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on September 29, walking hand in hand with her hubby. They were seen visiting multiple furniture stores in West Hollywood, while cutting casual figures in comfy sweats.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum Lays Across Her Tombstone Covered In Blood & Bandages For Halloween Surprise

Halloween enthusiast Heidi Klum channels the undead in a new photo that features her own (and husband Tom Kaulitz’s) tombstone ahead of the spooky holiday. Reigning queen of Halloween Heidi Klum shared a festive new snapshot ahead of her favorite holiday. The model, 48, could be seen posed on top of her own tombstone in the photo shared on Instagram on October 11. Decked out in blood and bandages, she channels the undead as her husband Tom Kaulitz’s tombstone is situated right next to hers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
SheKnows

These New Photos of Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Olumi Klum Prove She Still Has a Strong Bond with Dad Seal

One of the sweetest images on the red carpet on Wednesday night in Los Angeles was Leni Klum supporting her dad, Seal, at the premiere of The Harder They Fall. We’ve seen lots of photos with Leni and her mom, Heidi Klum, over the past few years, but this was a rare father-daughter sighting. Seal adopted Leni when she was five years old, but her biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, who has maintained a relationship with his daughter over the years. While the budding supermodel‘s relationship with both of her fathers is kept largely under the radar, it’s wonderful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wmagazine.com

Leni Klum Supports Her Dad Seal on the Red Carpet

It was bring your daughter to work day on Wednesday at the LA premiere of the upcoming Netflix Western, The Harder They Fell. Seal, who has a song on the film’s soundtrack, used the premiere as a rare opportunity to make a red carpet appearance with his daughter, the 17-year-old rising model, Leni Klum.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Everything the ‘Shameless’ Cast Has Said About Working With Emmy Rossum Over the Years

Making an impression. Emmy Rossum won over viewers’ hearts as Fiona Gallagher in Shameless, making her 2018 departure that much more emotional. “Until Shameless came into my life 8 years ago, I led that kind of transient wonderful life of an actor. And I never realized how much I actually craved the kind of continuity that this show has given me. And given all of us in the crew,” Rossum wrote in a lengthy goodbye post via Facebook in August 2018. “Season after season I’m amazed that our same crew comes back. And it’s not just because it’s a wonderfully written, wonderfully layered show. There are these real connections, real friendships that bring us back season after season after season.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Party#Halloween Costumes#Tombstone
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson & Georgia May Jagger, Daughters Of Music Legends, Bond Fashion Week — Photos

The daughters of music icons Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson sat front row together at Vivienne Westwood’s show! See the pics of Georgia May and Paris. Mick Jagger‘s mini-me daughter Georgia May Jagger, 29, and the late Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson, 23, have been spotted sitting front row together at Vivienne Westwood‘s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. Georgia, whose dad fronted the Rolling Stones, stunned in a strapless gold dress with a sweetheart neckline for the October 1 show. It was adorned with gold sequins and featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the gown with towering black stilettos and a pearl clip in her hair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Amelia Hamlin Just Opened Up About Her Split From Scott Disick--And She Did Not Hold Back!

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick may have just called off their nearly year-long romance earlier this month, but the 20-year-old model is already opening up about the split on social media. The breakup came after Disick was embroiled in controversy after making nasty comments about his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her new beau Travis Barker engaging in PDA around Italy when he slid into another Kardashian ex, Younes Bendjima’s DM’s. However, while the split was reportedly not caused by this incident, Hamlin was said to be the one that called for the ending of their relationship, and is now speaking her mind.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone dazzles in sensational gold gown you need to see to believe

Sharon Stone left fans absolutely gobsmacked with her latest fashion moment, as she arrived at the Zurich Film Festival in style. The actress appeared in the most show-stopping gold gown made of paillette sequins that featured a silver trim at the chest. WATCH: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Bachelorette and Bachelor Weekend in Las Vegas

Watch: The Blonds Call Paris Hilton the "Ultimate Blonde" at NYFW. "Nothing in This World" could top Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's latest celebration. The couple, who got engaged in February after dating for over a year, is one step closer to becoming husband and wife. On Friday, Oct. 8, the reality TV star and entrepreneur took Las Vegas by storm as they kicked off their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
604K+
Followers
64K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy