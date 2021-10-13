Revealed: The first Intel 12th-gen ‘Alder Lake’ gaming rig

Acer just claimed the prize for announcing the first Intel 12th-gen “Alder Lake” gaming rig with its feature-filled Predator Orion 7000. Your wait is almost over. Sure, it’s been no secret that Intel’s Alder Lake desktop processors are in the works, but the reveal of the Acer Predator Orion 7000 confirms the new CPUs are truly imminent, since companies don’t like to tell people to stop buying what they currently sell. (Though there is value to being the first to post “first” too.)