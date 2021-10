This is in reference to the article of Oct. 3, “Should it stay or should it go?” regarding the Potter Hill Mill dam. The article quotes a Mr. Tim Mooney, a spokesman for the Nature Conservancy organization. He states many reasons why the Nature Conservancy, NOAA and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service support the removal of the dam, including improving fish migration, helping turtles and promoting the growth of “native grasses, wildflowers and shrubs”.

HOPKINTON, RI ・ 14 DAYS AGO