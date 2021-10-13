Former President Trump releases statement on protest at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Tuesday there was a protest at the Michigan Capitol where a group was demanding a “forensic audit,” of the 2020 election.

The rally was initially endorsed by former President Donald Trump on Friday, October 8 in a statement.

“Big Michigan Rally coming up on Oct. 12th, on the Capitol steps in Lansing, where Patriots will demand a Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam,” Trump said.

About a couple hundred people came and went throughout the day on the Capitol Lawn.

The rally was registered by a group called “Election Integrity Fund and Force” and lasted from noon until 3:30 p.m.

Donald Trump released the following statement in support of yesterday’s protest.

Big rally in Michigan yesterday, unbelievable spirit and knowledge of what went on with respect to voting and vote counting in the 2020 Presidential Election. Detroit, considered for many years to be one of the most corrupt places in the United States for elections (and many other things!), had large-scale irregularities so much so that two officials, at great risk to themselves and their families, refused to certify the results, and were sadly threatened. Wasn’t it a fact that aside from other things, there were far more votes than voters? Even the RINOs on the Senate Committee found 289,866 absentee ballots that were sent to people who never requested them, “something that would be illegal.” Why did they viciously kick out the Republican poll watchers? Seventy percent of Detroit’s mail-in ballot counting boards didn’t match, it was a total mess. Why won’t they give respected professionals and representatives at yesterday’s rally the right to do a Forensic Audit of Wayne County (Detroit) and Macomb County? That includes the RINOs in the State Senate and House who for, whatever reason, do nothing but obstruct instead of seeking the truth. Hopefully, each one of these cowardly RINOs, whose names will be identified and forthcoming, will be primaried, with my Complete and Total Endorsement, in the upcoming election. Congratulations on the great rally yesterday! Former President Donald Trump

On the other side of the aisle, numerous people condemned the rally, including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who tweeted the following in response to the rally.

“It’s disgraceful to see the former president and his enablers in the Michigan legislature continue to undermine faith in what was a successful, secure election, executed exceptionally well by over 1500 clerks & affirmed by 250+ audits conducted by professional election officials.” By lying to the people of Michigan these “leaders” put their own partisan ambitions ahead of the truth & the needs of our state & country. Their goal is to cause so much frustration & confusion that people give up, disengage, stop voting & thereby stop holding them accountable. I have faith that the people of Michigan will see through this charade and that voters on both sides of the aisle will choose truth, and continue to believe in their voices, their votes and their authority to hold their elected officials accountable.” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

