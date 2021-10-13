CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Kansas City remains top location for UFO sightings according to group

By Sharifa Jackson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VuaHY_0cPurFlo00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Have you noticed anything strange in the sky? If so, you’re not alone.

The Kansas City chapter of Missouri Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) is taking a look at recent UFO sightings and investigating these sightings.

Local UFO group has record turnout at meeting after orbs spotted in sky last month

“We are known as a hotspot all around the world, we still haven’t figured out exactly why that is,” said Assistant State Director for MUFON Margie Kay.

The group held a town hall Tuesday evening at the DAV Hall in Kansas City inviting the public to share their personal stories.

Participants reported seeing extraterrestrial and unidentified flying objects, they say the truth may not be out there, but if it is, they will be the first to find it.

“The phenomenon is real. It’s always has been. I want to know what’s going on, who are these, where are they from? Why are they doing this?” said Tony Dane, who attended the event.

Encounters and sightings MUFON said has no natural or man-made explanation are becoming more and more common.

Sasquatch encounters and strange winged creature sightings since 2012 that remain unexplained.

“Lately there’s been some experiences of a bird-like man that people are getting a lot of sighting of. I’ve had three now. One in the broad daylight. No disputing what I saw. No explanation. Don’t know what it is, or why it is.” Dane said.

Pentagon’s report on UFOs spurs interest from Missouri-based group

The group is looking into these reports with a team of 20 MUFON investigators.

MUFON was created in 1969, the same year the U.S. Air Force closed its UFO investigation unit.

While the group typically hosts monthly meetings, they were halted over a year because of the pandemic.

If you would like to join or share a story, contact Margie Kay at momufonasd@gmail.com for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

Alligator sightings prompt City of Daphne to issue warning

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — At some time or another, most of us have seen an alligator from a distance, usually in the water along the causeway or near one of Baldwin County’s bays or rivers. “Generally, they’re not going to be a threat to people,” said Charles Epler with Wildlife Solutions. But lately, alligators […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
fox4kc.com

Groups hold vigil in Kansas City ahead of planned execution for Ernest Johnson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Advocates for a Missouri inmate held a vigil in Kansas City on Tuesday, hours before he was set to be executed. The group, along with Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, were hoping the U.S. Supreme Court would stop the execution of Ernest Johnson. But minutes after the vigil started, supporters learned the court had declined to stop the execution.
KANSAS CITY, MO
nts.edu

Kansas City Marriott Downtown

Transforming Our Communities: Dinner Conversation hosted by Nazarene Theological Seminary and Friends. Calling all attendees of the CCDA Conference in Kansas City: Join us for a dinner gathering to fellowship, resource, and encourage one another around the work of community development. This event is hosted by Nazarene Theological Seminary and cosponsored by Trevecca Nazarene University’s MA in Church and Community, the J. V. Morsch Center for Social Justice at TNU, the Northern California District Church of the Nazarene, the NOW Movement, and Nazarene Compassionate Ministries. 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
KANSAS CITY, MO
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Internet Sleuths Claim Tourist’s Video Showed Her ‘Holding Hands’ With Brian Laundrie at Zion National Park

The reach of Gabby Petito’s case goes far beyond her communities in New York and Florida. In fact, the case has attracted the attention of criminal justice professionals, media, and internet sleuths alike. In this digital age and with Gabby’s dreams of becoming a top “van life” vlogger, onlookers continue combing through her public profiles in the hopes that they may contain a sliver of information leading to the discovery of Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Ufos#Mufon#Sasquatch#Pentagon#The U S Air Force
CBS Denver

Be Advised, Northern Colorado: Blue Angels Fighter Jets May Fly Practice Runs Before This Weekend’s Air Show

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fighter jet team will be performing at The Great Colorado Air Show this weekend in northern Colorado. Prior to their performances on Saturday and Sunday, there may be some practice flights flown but there is no public schedule for when that might happen. (credit: The Great Colorado Air Show) This will be the first time the Blue Angels have performed in northern Colorado since 2002. The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team will also be performing at the show. The event is sold out and there will be road closures in place in Loveland around Northern Colorado Regional Airport. The Blue Angels flew high over the Grand Junction Air Show in 2019.
COLORADO STATE
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
UFO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
outtherecolorado.com

Downed plane spotted near Colorado reservoir, rescue efforts underway

According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, a plane was spotted on the ground via helicopter near Jerry Creek Reservoir in Mesa County. This discovery was made after a plane disappeared in the area of Castle Peak, found just northeast of Grand Junction, Colorado. The plane originated in Delta County...
COLORADO STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

1K+
Followers
421
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy