Kansas City remains top location for UFO sightings according to group

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Have you noticed anything strange in the sky? If so, you’re not alone.

The Kansas City chapter of Missouri Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) is taking a look at recent UFO sightings and investigating these sightings.

“We are known as a hotspot all around the world, we still haven’t figured out exactly why that is,” said Assistant State Director for MUFON Margie Kay.

The group held a town hall Tuesday evening at the DAV Hall in Kansas City inviting the public to share their personal stories.

Participants reported seeing extraterrestrial and unidentified flying objects, they say the truth may not be out there, but if it is, they will be the first to find it.

“The phenomenon is real. It’s always has been. I want to know what’s going on, who are these, where are they from? Why are they doing this?” said Tony Dane, who attended the event.

Encounters and sightings MUFON said has no natural or man-made explanation are becoming more and more common.

Sasquatch encounters and strange winged creature sightings since 2012 that remain unexplained.

“Lately there’s been some experiences of a bird-like man that people are getting a lot of sighting of. I’ve had three now. One in the broad daylight. No disputing what I saw. No explanation. Don’t know what it is, or why it is.” Dane said.

The group is looking into these reports with a team of 20 MUFON investigators.

MUFON was created in 1969, the same year the U.S. Air Force closed its UFO investigation unit.

While the group typically hosts monthly meetings, they were halted over a year because of the pandemic.

If you would like to join or share a story, contact Margie Kay at momufonasd@gmail.com for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.