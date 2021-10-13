After summery start, October turns to “sweatah weathah”

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – October is usually the time when the long sleeves and jeans come out, the hot apple cider has been poured, and the leaves are peeping.

However, October has been relatively warm compared to the average high of around 70 degrees over the past first week-and-a-half of the month.

Temperatures since the beginning of October have been in the upper 70s and lower-to-middle 80s, but a big cooldown is on the way so make sure to break out the flannels.

Afternoon high temperatures will cool down into the 60s for the lowlands starting this weekend into the beginning of next week.

Morning frost is even possible in the mountains beginning Sunday through the middle of next week as low temperatures skirt the low 40s along the I-79 corridor.

Morning low temperatures will possibly be near freezing above 2,500 feet in elevation.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook , Twitter , the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, Amazon Alexa, and on wboy.com !

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.