CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksburg, WV

After summery start, October turns to “sweatah weathah”

By Scott Sincoff
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – October is usually the time when the long sleeves and jeans come out, the hot apple cider has been poured, and the leaves are peeping.

However, October has been relatively warm compared to the average high of around 70 degrees over the past first week-and-a-half of the month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awShz_0cPur1Ut00

Temperatures since the beginning of October have been in the upper 70s and lower-to-middle 80s, but a big cooldown is on the way so make sure to break out the flannels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQoaO_0cPur1Ut00

Afternoon high temperatures will cool down into the 60s for the lowlands starting this weekend into the beginning of next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOARv_0cPur1Ut00

Morning frost is even possible in the mountains beginning Sunday through the middle of next week as low temperatures skirt the low 40s along the I-79 corridor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKG4t_0cPur1Ut00

Morning low temperatures will possibly be near freezing above 2,500 feet in elevation.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook , Twitter , the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, Amazon Alexa, and on wboy.com !

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

1K+
Followers
475
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy