The third time was the charm for Auburn, which picked up its first win of the season against a ranked opponent in its third try. The Tigers did it on the road, no less. Auburn knocked off No. 17 Arkansas, 38-23, on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark. It was the program’s first top-25 win under head coach Bryan Harsin, and it was the team’s sixth straight against Arkansas. It also came at a key juncture of the season, sending the Tigers into the bye week on a high note.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO