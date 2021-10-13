Wautoma Area Fire Department appreciates successful Open House
The Wautoma Area Fire Department appreciates the following people and businesses for helping make the Oct. 8 Open House a success:. East Town Appliance, Coloma Fire Dept. for the Smoke House, Hardware Hank, Ace Hardware, Culver’s, Dairy Queen, Christianos Pizza, A&W, Waushara County K9 Unit (Brian & Thor), Wautoma EAA Chapter for tables, Kelley Sand & Gravel, SNS Construction, Fire & Safety, Waushara County Club, Wautoma Rental, Waushara Argus, Neshkoro Cadet Collin Coats, and Kids at Riverview School for all the coloring.www.wausharaargus.com
Comments / 0