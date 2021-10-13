Special Weather Statement issued for Haskell, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Haskell; McIntosh; Muskogee; Pittsburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Haskell, central McIntosh, northeastern Pittsburg and south central Muskogee Counties through 915 AM CDT At 852 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles south of Stidham to near Canadian to 5 miles southwest of Crowder. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Eufaula... Quinton Crowder... Canadian Stidham... Arrowhead State Park Enterprise... Blocker Vivian... Featherston MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH