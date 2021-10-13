CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcintosh County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McIntosh, Pittsburg by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McIntosh; Pittsburg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MCINTOSH AND NORTHERN PITTSBURG COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

