Conversations About Jazz Welcomes Jazz Vocalist Mary Stallings on October 14
HHM Digital invites you to join us for a live streaming session of Conversations about Jazz & Other Distractions hosted by former jazz radio host and founder of Notorious Jazz, Carl Anthony. On Thursday,October 14 at 7:30 pm (EST), Carl’s special guest will be legendary jazz vocalist Mary Stallings. This virtual event via Zoom is free for Hammonds House Museum members and $5 for non-members. Register today at hammondshouse.org.metroatlantaceo.com
