Piedmont’s Bergsma Dedicates Lifetime Achievement Award to Health Care Heroes
Piedmont Chief Marketing Officer Douwe Bergsma on Oct. 6 received the AMY Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Marketing Association’s Atlanta Chapter at its annual awards celebration, which was held at the Guardian Works. Each year, the AMY Awards recognize companies and individuals for their exceptional creativity, innovation and results in marketing campaign execution for the previous year.metroatlantaceo.com
Comments / 0