The recipients of the 2021 large grant cycle were announced by the Washington County Riverboat Foundation Wednesday night. The foundation board approved five grants amounting to a total of $1.35 million given during their meeting held at Wooden Wheel Vineyards in Keota. The largest dollar grant was $500,000 to the City of Keota for their municipal swimming pool and splash pad project, followed by $400,000 to Hospice of Washington County for their new office building, $200,000 to the Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association for their research and learning center project, $150,000 to the Washington County Hospital Foundation for a complete patient monitoring system, and $100,000 to Washington County Conservation for Kewash Nature Trail paving and enhancement phase two.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO