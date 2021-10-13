‘Our Lady of the Tortilla’ coming to Lindsay

LINDSAY – The pandemic has many feeling in need of a miracle, and the Lindsay Theater is here to offer one, with a side of comedic relief. Based upon a true story, Our Lady of the Tortilla is a comedy about a Puerto Rican family living in New Jersey. The Cruz family is volatile even in the best of times. On this particular day, Nelson Cruz (Jeremy Salas), the younger son, enters the house in a panic to hide the more obvious religious relics from the sight of Beverly Barnes (Abigail Zedda), his “gringo” girlfriend, who is visiting for the weekend.