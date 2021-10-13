Alpharetta Business Association Co-Hosts Candidate Forum October 27th
The Alpharetta Business Association (ABA), Alpharetta Old Milton County Historical Association, and Appen Media Group will co-host a Candidate Forum on Wednesday, October 27 from 7pm to 8:30pm in Council Chambers located in Alpharetta City Hall at 2 Park Plaza. This event is being co-hosted independently and has no affiliation to the City of Alpharetta aside from the free use of the room for a public information event. Pat Fox, Managing Editor of the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, will be the moderator. The Forum is free and open to the public.metroatlantaceo.com
Comments / 0