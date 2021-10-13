CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRIN, the World’s Only Creator Management Platform, Closes $110 Million Series B Round Led by Lone Pine Capital

Cover picture for the articleLargest investment to date values GRIN at $910 Million as the company triples its YoY revenue. Investment will propel the launch of new solutions for DTC Brands and Creators. GRIN, the leading creator management platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, today announced it has closed a $110 million Series B funding round led by Lone Pine Capital. The round also included participation from BOND, a host of top content creators like Danielle Bernstein (of WeWoreWhat), Devon Levesque, The Chainsmokers, and others, in addition to existing investors like Imaginary Ventures. The new funding increases GRIN’s overall valuation to $910 million and will allow the company to continue growing its executive leadership team, expand into international markets and continue working toward its vision of building the infrastructure for the creator economy.

