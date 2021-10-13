Town Center Community Improvement District Appoints Valerie Winrow as Director of External Affairs
The Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) today announced Valerie Winrow as director of external affairs. In this role, she will lead internal and external communications and public relations activities to foster positive public awareness and support the organization’s goals, messaging and initiatives while leveraging her 25 years of experience in communications, environmental stewardship, planning and corporate social responsibility.metroatlantaceo.com
