Galectin Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team

 6 days ago

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced that the Company has recently expanded its management team with multiple key leadership appointments, including Dakshina Reddy, MSM, as Executive Director, Regulatory Affairs; Ezra R. Lowe, Ph.D., as Executive Director, Clinical and Preclinical Pharmacology; Marla Mills-Wilson as Executive Director, Clinical Operations; and Jessica Kopaczewski as Associate Director, Clinical Operations. These strategic appointments strengthen the company’s clinical, regulatory, and operational efforts across its ongoing programs in cancer immunotherapy and NASH cirrhosis.

