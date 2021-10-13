Atlanta BeltLine Southside Trail Hosts Grand Opening
Atlanta BeltLine Southside Trail Ribbon Cutting. Photo by John Becker. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the opening of the first segment of the Southside Trail. A ribbon cutting celebration took place at Pittsburgh Yards adjacent to the Atlanta BeltLine. The newly constructed multi-use trail runs 0.8 miles and extends the existing Westside Trail to University Avenue between the Pittsburgh and Capitol View Manor neighborhoods, just west of the I-75/85 overpass.metroatlantaceo.com
