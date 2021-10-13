The FAFSA and CSS are inaccessible

(OLNEY) Olney Central College will host a Virtual FAFSA Night next Wednesday night, October 13th, from 4:00 to 7:00 with financial aid experts available to help students and their families fill out the FAFSA and answer other financial aid questions. Students can visit the iecc.edu/fafsa website to register for the free event and get additional tips on how to fill out the FAFSA. Students who complete the FAFSA and apply to Olney Central College by the October 29th “Priority Deadline” will be first in line for the Knight Success Scholarships from OCC. To learn more on that, go online to the iecc.edu/priority website ASAP.

