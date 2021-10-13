CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The FAFSA and CSS are inaccessible

By Nyana Cheng Wright
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is vitally important that we reconsider the structure of financial aid at Wellesley College, especially in the midst of the pandemic. With the chaos of the last two years, many financial circumstances have changed. Some have lost jobs or homes. Others have had to pay high medical fees or miss work due to illness. There are a multitude of reasons why many people’s and family’s situations have changed, and for many it happened all at once.

