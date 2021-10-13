Windham Brannon Names Four New Directors

Erin Yates, RN, BSN, has been selected as the Director of the Clinical Trials Office (CTO). As Director, she works closely with the CTO Medical Director, Dr. John Vanchiere, to manage the department and assists in determining the feasibility of proposed clinical trials, allocating the workload of the regulatory team and clinical research coordinators. She is responsible for reviewing federal and state laws, regulations, institutional polices, and guidelines used to provide guidance to faculty, Principal Investigators, and research staff to ensure institutional compliance of human subject laws. Erin spent 15 years as a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit nurse before joining the Clinical Trials Office at LSU Health Shreveport in 2019 as a Registered Nurse and the Clinical Research Coordinator for the Children’s Clinical Research Center.
