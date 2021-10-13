CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham Brannon Names Four New Directors

metroatlantaceo.com
 6 days ago

“These additions to the firm’s leadership help position the firm for future growth and round out our service offerings to address more of our clients’ needs,” CEO and Managing Partner Heidi LaMarca said. Epps has nearly two decades of hospital revenue cycle experience in both industry and consulting and is...

metroatlantaceo.com

metroatlantaceo.com

Anexinet Continues Their Strategic Expansion Plans By Acquiring Light Networks

Anexinet Corporation, a leading provider of digital business solutions, and a Mill Point Capital LLC portfolio company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Light Networks. The acquisition will allow Anexinet to leverage its Artificial Intelligence (AI), process automation, and strong digital solutions alongside Light Networks’ Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and network/telecom solutions to elevate digital interactions for their customers, employees, and partners.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Deloitte Report Reveals Technology Divide Among Mid-market, Private Companies

America's mid-market and private companies' paths to technology modernization may profoundly affect their ability to attract talent, according to a new Deloitte Private 2021 Technology Trends report, "The Middle Market Technology Divide." Deloitte Private surveyed 500 mid-market executives from companies with annual revenues ranging from $250 million to more than...
BUSINESS
the university of hawai'i system

Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship names new executive director

Sandra Fujiyama has been named executive director of the Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship (PACE) at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler College of Business, effective October 19. In this leadership role, Fujiyama will spearhead community outreach efforts, along with the board of directors and corporate partners, to elevate and...
HONOLULU, HI
metroatlantaceo.com

Habitat for Humanity International Announces Appointment of Amy Dunham as Chief Communications Officer

Seasoned communications leader Amy Dunham will serve as the senior executive in charge of communications at Habitat for Humanity International, the largest global housing nonprofit, the organization announced today. Dunham, who currently serves as senior vice president for marketing and communications at Strada Education Network, will relocate to Atlanta and assume this leadership role in January.
ATLANTA, GA
williamsonhomepage.com

WMC names a new CFO, Marketing and Communications director to staff

Williamson Medical Center announced recently it has added two leaders to its executive team. Michael Jennesse assumes the role of chief financial officer and Michele Simpson will serve as director of Marketing and Communications. In his role, Jennesse is responsible for the financial operations of the hospital system, overseeing the...
ECONOMY
udayton.edu

Greater West Dayton Incubator names new director

Whitney Barkley, a small business owner who brings experience working with small companies and international nonprofits, has been named director of the Greater West Dayton Incubator, an initiative to support Black, woman and other underrepresented entrepreneurs. “Whitney’s energy and enthusiasm about the Greater West Dayton Incubator is evident and makes...
DAYTON, OH
Apple Insider

Apple promotes Michael Shapiro to treasurer, names four new VPs

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has reportedly filled the role of recently retired corporate treasurer Gary Wipfler, with Michael Shapiro to take the reins of the tech giant's nearly $200 billion cash hoard.
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Anthem BCBS Names Director

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has named Kyle J. Carlson government relations director for the company’s Medicaid business in Indiana. He served in a similar advocacy role for an Anthem subsidiary in Iowa for the past six years.
BUSINESS
golfcourseindustry.com

Troon International names new director of construction and agronomy

Troon International, the international division of Troon, named Clinton Southorn its new director of construction and agronomy, effective from the beginning of October when he will take over from 20-year Troon veteran Robin Evans. Southorn has more than 20 years of experience in the golf and turf industry, 18 of...
CONSTRUCTION
metroatlantaceo.com

Papa John's Promotes Max Wetzel to Expanded Role as EVP, Chief Commercial Officer

Papa John's International, Inc.(NASDAQ: PZZA) today announced the promotion of Max Wetzel to EVP, Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Wetzel joined Papa John’s in November 2019 as its Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, overseeing marketing, menu innovation, customer experience and a transformation office. In his new, expanded role, he will add North America restaurant operations, technology and insights to his responsibilities.
BUSINESS
Springfield News Sun

Clark State names new director of workforce and business solutions

Former business development manager for the college takes on new role. Clark State College’s former business development manager has accepted a new role. Gerritt Smith has been named director of workforce and business solutions, according to a release from the college. “Gerritt has been an associate of Clark State since...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Tech Announces Inaugural Associate Vice President of Corporate Engagement

The Georgia Institute of Technology has named J. Mark Nolan as associate vice president of corporate engagement, effective Jan. 1, 2022. Nolan is currently the associate vice president of business engagement and strategy at Carnegie Mellon University. His appointment follows a national search and is part of a larger Institute effort for more strategic and complementary initiatives between its corporate relations and industry collaboration units. Under this structure, Nolan will jointly report to the executive vice president for Research and the vice president for Development.
BUSINESS
metroatlantaceo.com

Arrow Exterminators Recognizes Sales Professionals and Management Team at Annual Premier Club & Pinnacle Club Trips

Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators recently hosted the company’s 2021 top performing sales professionals, service professionals, customer care specialists, and management team members at its annual Premier Club and Pinnacle Club events. The 2021 Premier Club and Circle of Diamonds event was held in Washington D.C. The event kicked off with dinners...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Named One of the Top Cities for Financial Advisors & CPAs

Are you looking to dive into a career in finance or perhaps expand your current business? According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, employment in business and financial careers is projected to grow eight percent by 2030. When it comes to job security, going into finance may be a good bet. People need money to prosper, and the savvy ones know that hiring a professional to help manage their wealth or company books is the best way to be financially secure.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

UK-based Capital on Tap to Open U.S. Headquarters in Atlanta, Create 150 Jobs

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) announced that UK-based Capital on Tap, an award-winning FinTech and payments company, will open its official U.S. headquarters in Atlanta to support its continued expansion in the U.S. The company plans to create approximately 50 new jobs by the end of 2021, with plans to create an additional 100 jobs by the end of 2022. This news comes while GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson is on an economic development mission in the UK and meeting with companies and executives – including leaders with Capital on Tap – interested in opening or expanding investments in Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Arkadios Capital Lands Texas-Based Oak Financial — $280MM RIA

Arkadios Capital today announced The Oak Financial Group, a full-service wealth management firm based in Angleton, Texas, overseeing more than $280MM in assets, has affiliated with its fast-growing hybrid platform. Led by Rick Moore, eight advisors, including insurance specialists, analysts and investment managers, comprise The Oak Financial team. Together, they...
BUSINESS
cpc-nyc.org

EmblemHealth Names New Facility After CPC Executive Director

EmblemHealth named its new Flushing facility on 41-61 Kissena Blvd., Flushing, NY 11355 the “Charles P. Wang Center for Wellness.” An opening ceremony was held at the wellness center on Wednesday, October 6th, attended by EmblemHealth CEO Karen Ignagni, Mr. Charles P. Wang, Congresswoman Grace Meng, and other elected officials and community leaders.
HEALTH SERVICES
bossierpress.com

LSU Health Shreveport Clinical Trials Office Names New Directors

Erin Yates, RN, BSN, has been selected as the Director of the Clinical Trials Office (CTO). As Director, she works closely with the CTO Medical Director, Dr. John Vanchiere, to manage the department and assists in determining the feasibility of proposed clinical trials, allocating the workload of the regulatory team and clinical research coordinators. She is responsible for reviewing federal and state laws, regulations, institutional polices, and guidelines used to provide guidance to faculty, Principal Investigators, and research staff to ensure institutional compliance of human subject laws. Erin spent 15 years as a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit nurse before joining the Clinical Trials Office at LSU Health Shreveport in 2019 as a Registered Nurse and the Clinical Research Coordinator for the Children’s Clinical Research Center.
SHREVEPORT, LA
akbizmag.com

Coastal Villages Region Fund Names Rhonda Lamp New Human Resources Director

Coastal Villages Region Fund (CVRF) has appointed Rhonda Lamp as the new Human Resources Director. In this position, Lamp focuses on creating processes that streamline hiring and on developing workplace programs which support the professional growth and well-being of CVRF’s employees. “Rhonda brings necessary and unique expertise to CVRF that...
ADVOCACY

