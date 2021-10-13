Local Business Owner Altimese Dees Named to NSBA Leadership Council
Altimese Dees of The Real Estate Gallery of Georgia was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Dees, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.metroatlantaceo.com
