Georgia Power Continues Support to Revitalize Grove Park Neighborhood in Atlanta
Georgia Power recently committed to its continued support of the Grove Park Foundation with a $10,000 donation for the fourth annual “Connecting with Purpose” event. The neighborhood less than two miles west of Georgia Tech in Atlanta is being re-established into a healthy, equitable and vibrant community thanks to the Grove Park Foundation. The foundation is on a mission to break the cycle of poverty by providing access to health, education, housing and employment.metroatlantaceo.com
