CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Food on the Road: Califarmia is unforgettable

By Veronica Tadross
Vanderbilt Hustler
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSatisfying both our stress and our stomachs was exactly Vanderbilt Campus Dining’s goal when they launched a new program to bring food trucks to campus daily for lunch and dinner. Whether you’re at Branscomb Quad or the Ingram Commons, you’re bound to find tasty and unique cuisine only a meal swipe (and maybe a short line) away. In this series, we’ll be reviewing the various visiting trucks—and providing mouth-watering photos, because our phones always eat first. Duh.

vanderbilthustler.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Massively Popular Holiday Item

Fall has officially kicked off just last week, but for many, it means it's time to start thinking about Thanksgiving plans. If you're lucky enough to have your Thanksgiving meal prepared by a friend or family member, make sure you at least bring them some wine. But for those who'll need to take care of their own turkey, we have some great news: Popeyes is bringing back their massively popular Thanksgiving turkey for another holiday season.
RESTAURANTS
KGUN 9

Cream Cheese Corn Casserole Is Rich, Creamy And Perfect For Fall

As brightly hued leaves tumble from the trees and temperatures slowly ease downward, we start to yearn for homey, warm dishes that nourish us — body and soul. From stews to casseroles, the dinner table is one of the first places we start to see (and celebrate) the shift toward autumn.
RECIPES
Forsyth County News

5 new local restaurants you should try

Looking for something different for lunch or dinner?. This week, we found a few new restaurants for you to try. Roxy’s has Philadelphia-style subs and cheesesteaks, salads, and over 10 varieties of handmade milkshakes. “There’s something about the combination of griddled thin-sliced steak, melted processed cheese, diced onions, and a...
CUMMING, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
whatnowatlanta.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory Opens Two New Local Franchises

The Original Hot Dog Factory has welcomed two new locations to the Atlanta metro area this month with the openings of the growing chain’s Alpharetta (Halcyon) and Lawrenceville restaurants. Tony Hicks on Friday, October 15 will debut the Lawrenceville outpost in the Village Shoppes at Simonton, at 930 New Hope...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Chicago

Gordon Ramsay Burger Restaurant to Begin Hiring in Chicago Next Week

Gordon Ramsay Burger, the first Chicago restaurant from the Michelin-starred chef, is hiring beginning next week, Ramsay's team announced. "Gordon Ramsay Burger is hiring talented individuals for the brand’s first restaurant in Chicago, set to open late 2021," the announcement stated, adding it is "seeking motivated individuals who possess a drive to elevate their skills and exceed guests’ expectations, providing top-notch customer experiences."
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Fresh Food#On The Road#Vegan#Food Drink#Branscomb Quad#The Ingram Commons#Asian Mexican#The Chicken Teriyaki Bowl#Rand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
oakpark.com

Tapped out: Oak Park Brewing closes

Emotions were palpable at Oak Park Brewing on Sunday as Jim Cozzens prepared to permanently close the craft brewery and restaurant he opened in 2016 at 155 S. Oak Park Ave. Oak Park Brewing shuttered on Oct. 17 after serving up pizza, burgers and craft beers for more than five years.
Only In Washington

Here Are 8 Unique Restaurants In Washington That Will Give You An Unforgettable Dining Experience

Whether you’ve lived in the Evergreen State for a few months or an entire lifetime, you’ve likely learned that there’s no shortage of unique restaurants in Washington. From burgers to sandwiches, there is always mouthwatering food just around the corner. In fact, it can be somewhat of a challenge to narrow down the option. The following […] The post Here Are 8 Unique Restaurants In Washington That Will Give You An Unforgettable Dining Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Roux

Roux is what makes chowders, stews and from-scratch gravy thick and silky. It’s what makes gumbos rich and nutty. And—believe it or not—it’s made up of just two ingredients. Stirred into hundreds of recipes, a roux is a mixture of equal parts flour and fat, usually butter or oil. What...
RECIPES
Thrillist

Shake Shack & Milk Bar Are Giving Away a Year of Free Food

Milk Bar and Shake Shack are joining forces. The popular cake creator and burger purveyor are rolling out new dessert offerings and celebrating the release with a major giveaway. Milk Bar and Shake Shack are giving away a year of freebies from both places for one lucky winner. The giveaway...
RESTAURANTS
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Spice Road Table Fireworks Dining Package Offers Good Food, Bad View of ‘Harmonious’ at EPCOT

As previously announced, two fireworks dining packages are now available at EPCOT. These packages include several food and drink options, plus reserved seating for “Harmonious” viewing, at either Rose & Crown or Spice Road Table. Since reopening under Disney’s control, Spice Road Table has been a delicious dining experience, so we were excited to try out this new dining package.
RESTAURANTS
countryliving.com

Thanksgiving Crab Cakes

Cousins Travis and Ryan Croxton of the Rappahannock Oyster Co. make this a regular part of their Thanksgiving feast. crackers crumbs (about 12 crackers; such as saltines) This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy