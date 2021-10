Spain’s National Court consented Friday to the extradition to the United States of ex-Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez’s former nurse, who is charged in Miami with money laundering.The court’s magistrates “consider that all requirements are met” for the extradition of Claudia Díaz to proceed, the court said in a statement.The court rejected Díaz’s arguments against extradition that she is being investigated in Spain on the same charges and that she obtained Spanish nationality last April.The magistrates ruled that the Spanish investigation does not cover the same allegations, saying the U.S. investigation is much broader, and that factors that might prevent...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO