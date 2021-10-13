CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Habu and Ibotta Partner to Provide Exclusive Data through Privacy- and Governance-Safe Collaboration to Power Advanced Analytics, Measurement, and Attribution for CPG Companies

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInnovative Analytics and Measurement Solutions Allow Brands to Succeed in New Cookieless World. Habu, the Global Innovator in Data Clean Room Software, announced its partnership with leading rewards platform and technology company, Ibotta. The partnership enables CPG companies to securely and seamlessly access high-value transaction data in privacy- and governance-safe clean room environments and empowers brands to unlock and accelerate new insights to fuel profile enrichment, journey analysis, and closed-loop attribution.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Innovative Social Networking Platform Crypter Launches The “Next Safemoon With Great Utility”

Groundbreaking crypto-driven social network platform, Crypter, brings together the best of both worlds with their unique Engage-to-Earn reward system. Crypter has been described by many, especially crypto enthusiasts and experts, as the next big thing in the digital currency space; creating a platform to bring together different categories of people, particularly with their Engage-to-Earn reward system. The Facebook-like platform seeks to break the barriers that currently exist in the social media space, with the introduction of $Crypt Token further substantiating this claim.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Metaiye Media Inc. Partners with Lionel Green for metaKnights Crypto Comic™ Character

MetaKnyts, a unique Crypto Comic™ and blockchain storytelling experience by Metaiye Media Inc., announces a new character partnership with professional wrestler, Lionel Green. Metaiye Media’s award-winning blockchain technology allows fans to collect and collect digital items and NFT’s through a Crypto Media™ Wallet. This innovative technology lets fans build status,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Heylol Announces Partnership with Google Cloud for Startups and Influencers

Heylol is a social video messenger that aims to bring the world closer together. The developers of Heylol are pleased to announce their partnership with Google Cloud for startups and influencers. Heylol is a free and brand-new messenger app that provides users with funny gifs, pictures, fresh memes, and viral...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Spot AI Launches AI-Powered Camera System to Change How Businesses Use Video

Company’s Tech Launches New Era of Video Intelligence, Announces $22 Million Series A from Redpoint Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners. Spot AI officially launched with a goal to provide every person in any business access to video intelligence, a tool that enables better decisions around security, workforce safety, and process efficiency.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpg#Marketing Automation#Marketing Analytics#Global Marketing#Co Founder#Martech#Omnisend Leading Cpg
martechseries.com

UpBots Launches Version 2 of Its Crypto Trading Platform

Recently, UpBots has launched Version 2.0 of its crypto trading platform. UpBots is giving away 50,000 UBXT and an exclusive one of a kind NFT to celebrate the launch of its version 2 trading platform interface, where users can use free accounts to trade manually or with trading bots in a lightning fast, non-custodial, safe, and user friendly environment for retail investors.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Voxco Survey Software Hires CX Expert Anne Sobecki to Lead Customer Experience Management Offering

New Voxco CX leader Anne Sobecki brings over a decade of experience in customer experience strategy & solutions. Voxco Survey Software, a global leader in cloud and on-premise omnichannel survey software, announced the appointment of Anne Sobecki as VP Customer Experience. Sobecki joins Voxco after working as Senior Director of Customer Experience strategy at Videotron where she spearheaded many initiatives to drive acquisition, awareness and customer satisfaction by optimizing Omnichannel customer experience strategy, user experience and accelerating customer autonomy.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

ZappedIn, the Top LinkedIn Lead Gen Automation, is Gaining Popularity with Unprecedented Success

Anyone can now automatically prospect their ideal future customers on LinkedIn with ZappedIn. This is the number one LinkedIn lead generation automation tool. ZappedIn, the newly launched automated lead generator, is here to turn a modern marketer’s dream into reality – presenting the most complete and full-fledged, automated lead and outreach tool for LinkedIn with AI cleansing and unlimited campaigns!
INTERNET
martechseries.com

iJustOrder joins Microsoft for Startups

IJustOrder continues to build as a upcoming tech company by choosing to take on Microsoft’s Azure platform. iJustOrder, a mobile engagement and e-commerce platform, announced the joining of Microsoft for Startups program today. iJustOrder core services are food service ordering and delivery at stadiums and event venues. The company’s current strategies include customer engagement, social media integration, focused advertising, loyalty reward programs, and a full suite of enhancements geared to improve the customer’s overall experience. The opportunity to join Microsoft for Startups doesn’t come everyday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

VARStreet introduces a new enhanced Product Configurator Feature for B2B eCommerce Stores

VARStreet Inc. has released their new product configurator with an improved user experience for their reseller clients. VARStreet Inc. is a leader in the business management software space for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada. VARStreet’s enterprise software solution offers 7million+ product SKUs from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, Synnex, Supplies Network, and more. It provides advanced sales quoting software with a modern B2B eCommerce builder along with a CRM and procurement solution.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Channel Bakers Announces Strategic Partnership With Skai

Global advertising and marketing agency Channel Bakers announced it has partnered with Skai, a leading commerce intelligence platform, to expand the agency’s suite of eCommerce solutions. Agency CEO and Founder Joshua Kreitzer said the Skai partnership enables Channel Bakers to apply its unique approach to position clients on emerging online retail platforms such as Instacart, Walmart, and Target, along with access to the Criteo and CitrusAd retail media networks, with full analytics and campaign optimization power.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security

Helbiz continues to improve and prioritize corporate and user security. Helbiz Inc., a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced the integration of Google Workspace to further enhance the security of its users’ data and improve business efficiency.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Liferay Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners

Liferay partners recognized for consistently solving business challenges for clients through customized digital experience solutions, tailored to meet their unique needs. Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile, and connected devices, announced the winners of its 2020-2021 Partner of the Year Awards. The awards recognize Liferay Channel Partners who have proven themselves consistently exceptional at delivering on client needs and driving business results.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Cyara Announces Recipients of 2021 CXcellence Customer Awards for Outstanding Success, Achievement and Innovation

Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated CX Assurance Platform, announced the recipients of the 2021 Cyara CXcellence Customer Awards, also known as the Smileys – an annual award program recognizing Cyara customers and partners that have demonstrated exemplary commitments to customer experience (CX) and DevOps best practices and innovations. Recipients...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

iQIYI Releases 260 New Titles at 2021 iJOY Conference, Integrating Content With Technology

IQIYI, Inc., an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced the upcoming release of 260 new films, TV series, and variety shows at its iJOY Conference (“the Conference”) held in Shanghai on October 15. The Conference also featured a discussion on how visual contents ought to reflect both viewers’ everyday experiences and the current zeitgeist, as well as the Company’s belief that integrating content with technology will drive the future of the entertainment industry. Senior iQIYI executives attending the Conference included GONG Yu, Founder and CEO of iQIYI; WANG Vivian, President of New Consumer Business Group (NCG) and Chief Marketing Officer of iQIYI; WANG Xiaohui, President of Professional Content Business Group (PCG) and Chief Content Officer of iQIYI.
TV & VIDEOS
martechseries.com

Huobi Launches Ad Posting Feature on Huobi App

Huobi Global today announced the launch of its ad posting function on the Huobi app. Advertisers can now create peer-to-peer (P2P) advertisements directly on the app at any time with zero fees. The new function is part of Huobi P2P, which provides a fast and secure platform to exchange fiat to crypto and vice versa.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Unqork Announces First-Annual Customer Award Winners

Enterprise no-code leader celebrates customer innovation and leadership following the Unqork Create conference. Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code platform, announced the winners for its first-annual Unqork Customer Awards following Unqork Create, the first-ever enterprise no-code conference. Marketing Technology News: Aims Community College to Deploy YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Store,...
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Decentralized Storage and Data Privacy for Developers

Ethereum 2.0 hasn't offered much in terms of data management and data privacy. Scalability still poses an issue. From what it looks like, Ethereum 2.0 was mainly developed to solve the issue of gas fees, a prevalent problem in the Ethereum Network, neglecting other key areas. Arcana solves this gap that a pure decentralized storage platform or Layer 1 Blockchain like Ethereum is not capable of.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Coveo Acquires Qubit

Coveo continues to expand its AI-powered commerce search, recommendations and discovery with deep online retail merchandising and personalization tools. • Continues to strengthen its leadership as the relevance cloud using AI to power engaging experiences across commerce, service, support, and digital workplace solutions. • Deepens retail and commerce expertise, and...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Tips & Tricks for Implementing Data Governance to Drive Business Results

Every business today has access to data. But are they using it to optimise their results? Before relying on analytics for all or part of your strategic decision-making, it’s critical to implement suitable processes to ensure data flows smoothly through your organisation while preserving its quality, accessibility, usability and security.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy