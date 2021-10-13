Habu and Ibotta Partner to Provide Exclusive Data through Privacy- and Governance-Safe Collaboration to Power Advanced Analytics, Measurement, and Attribution for CPG Companies
Innovative Analytics and Measurement Solutions Allow Brands to Succeed in New Cookieless World. Habu, the Global Innovator in Data Clean Room Software, announced its partnership with leading rewards platform and technology company, Ibotta. The partnership enables CPG companies to securely and seamlessly access high-value transaction data in privacy- and governance-safe clean room environments and empowers brands to unlock and accelerate new insights to fuel profile enrichment, journey analysis, and closed-loop attribution.martechseries.com
