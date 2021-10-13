Atlanta Hard Cider Co. Announces Grand Opening Celebration
Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery, a local family-owned cidery and taproom, is excited to announce its grand opening celebration. This weekend-long community event will include tastings of the cidery's all-natural and gluten-free craft cider, alongside live music, food vendors, games, and more. The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, October 23 12-8 pm, and Sunday, October 24 from 12:30-6 pm at 1010 Roswell Street NE, Marietta, Georgia 30060; cider tasting tickets can be purchased in advance via a link on our social media accounts.metroatlantaceo.com
Comments / 0