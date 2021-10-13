CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama communities still cleaning up after deadly flooding

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7IL9_0cPunMo300

Communities affected by last week's flash flooding, which left roads and neighborhoods under water and killed four people in Alabama, are still working to clean up the mess and address persistent drainage issues that seem to be getting worse.

Near Birmingham in Shelby County, where emergency management officials have assessed damage to 250 homes, the city of Pelham earmarked $500,000 for storm cleanup and crews are making rounds to collect as much debris as possible, WBRC-TV reported.

Marshall County, located in northeast Alabama, closed an additional street on Monday after flood damage was found to the road base, and officials in Hoover met to discuss emergency repairs and drainage issues that some residents say are a continuing problem.

Matthew Smith told a public meeting in Hoover that he has been requesting repairs to drainage problems for years, and he hopes the city finally will do something.

“I love living in Hoover but this is unacceptable and we are better than this. We deserve better than this as residents,” Smith said.

Andrea Pound, a 17-year resident of Hoover, said a creek has flooded her family's home three times in the last six months, with last week's episode being the worst. “It’s just been very frustrating,” Pound said.

The National Weather Service said as much as 13 inches (33 centimeters) of rain fell in a few hours a week ago in central Alabama, causing flooding across a wide area. Three adults and a child died when waters overcame vehicles.

The deluge came about seven weeks after flooding killed more than a dozen people in Tennessee. Such floods may be more common in the future because of global warming, scientists say.

On the coast in Baldwin County, officials are concerned by what seems to be worsening flooding that has damaged homes and washed away roads. A $1.7 million pond was created to retain water in Foley, another pond is being created in Elberta and a $200,000 study is being conducted to identify other areas that need help, Joey Nunnally, the county engineer, told WPMI-TV.

“The amount of rainfall we received this year is historic. Everything’s saturated. The ground water table’s high so you’re starting to see standing water where you typically didn’t,” said Nunnally.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Former President Clinton released from hospital after infection

Former President Bill Clinton was released from a Southern California hospital Sunday after having battled an infection. "His fever and white blood cells count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics. On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress," Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, the chair of the medicine department and executive director of hospital medicine at UC Irvine Health, said in a statement.
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elberta, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Pelham, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

1st-ever "Earthshot Prize" winners announced as Prince William gives planet-saving innovators a boost

London — Some of the world's biggest celebrities joined Britain's Prince William in London on Sunday night for first-ever "Earthshot Prize" awards ceremony. The award, created by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was inspired by John F. Kennedy's "Moonshot" pledge to get Americans on the moon. The Earthshot is also designed to inspire innovation — but not to reach the heavens. The Earthshot is a bid to keep the planet we currently inhabit liveable for future generations.
INDIA
NBC News

China's economic growth slows amid power and property troubles

BEIJING — China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages, supply chain bottlenecks and major wobbles in the property market and raising pressure on policymakers to do more to prop up the faltering recovery. Data released on Monday showed...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Alabama#Emergency Management#Wbrc Tv
NBC News

Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker are engaged

LOS ANGELES — A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Kardashian posted two photos on Instagram of the proposal with the caption “forever.” A representative for the reality star and businesswoman confirmed Sunday that the couple are engaged. No other details were immediately available.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

WNBA-Sky beat Mercury to claim first championship

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Chicago Sky came from behind to beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 and win the best-of-five finals series 3-1 on Sunday, earning the franchise its first championship. The Mercury looked poised to force a Game Five when they took a 14-point lead late in the third...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC News

ABC News

426K+
Followers
107K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy