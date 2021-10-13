CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Money Heist’: “The End Is Coming” As Netflix Drops Teaser Trailer For Part Five, Volume Two

Netflix has teased the latest series of hit Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) , billed as part five, volume 2 and coming out on December 3.

Volume 1 ended with Tokyo sacrificing herself to defeat Gandia and the soldiers and the concluding season looks set to be a cracker for one of Netflix’s most popular global dramas.

The fifth part, volume 1 of the heist drama, which dropped its first five episodes earlier this month, saw the gang shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They managed to rescue Lisbon but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor was captured by Sierra but, for the first time, didn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seemed like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy came on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

The cast includes Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga and Mario de la Rosa.

Exec producers are Alex Pina, Sonia Martínez, Jesús Colmenar, Esther Martínez Lobato and Nacho Manubens.

