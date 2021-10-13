First Scream Trailer just dropped

Today at the second annual DC FanDome, the first trailer from Shazam! Fury of the Gods, introduced by Shazam himself, Zachary Levi, showed a behind the scenes look at the making of the film. “We all establish something very important in the first movie,” says Levi in the trailer, “and in Shazam! Fury of the Gods we expand on that.” In the video teaser, we get a look at Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as Hespera and Kalypso, the mythological goddesses that play the roles of the villain in the story. “We have mythological creatures: minotaurs, harpies, and dragons,” says producer Peter Safran as the teaser showed 3D models of the creatures. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods takes the excitement and the action to a whole new level.” The first Shazam! released in 2019 grossed $140.3M domestic, $366M at the global box office. The new film is slated to premiere in 2023.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO