CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

First Scream Trailer just dropped

947wls.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScream, the 2022 movie that brings back O.G. stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, plus newbies Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega has released its first trailer. Wes Craven’s first Scream was released 25 years ago and deconstructed horror tropes. This fifth installment will hit theaters January 14th.

www.947wls.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
TV SERIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Attends ‘Halloween Kills’ Premiere Dressed as Her Mom’s Iconic ‘Psycho’ Character

Jamie Lee Curtis dressed as her mother Janet Leigh from the horror classic “Psycho” at the costume party premiere of “Halloween Kills” on Tuesday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Curtis commanded attention when she hit the black arrivals carpet in a blonde wig and blue dress while carrying a bloody shower curtain. “It’s the ultimate good versus evil,” Curtis said of the “Halloween” franchise. “Laurie Strode represents the quotidian, quintessential, innocent American teenage girl, that is innocence personified. And when you collide it with the essence of evil which is Michael Meyers, you create a tension that you,...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
/Film

Nash Bridges: Release Date, Cast, And More

our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know. Who says Hollywood is running out of ideas? "Nash Bridges" started out as an unassuming police procedural series on CBS during the late '90s and early 2000s. It enjoyed solid enough ratings throughout its run and even managed to snag a quick reference on an episode of "The Sopranos."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
David Arquette
Rolling Stone

There Are Crazed, Manic Cult Movies — and Then There’s ‘Possession’

There is a pantheon for over-the-top screen performances, one that dates back to the silent era and has room for everyone from an unmasked Lon Chaney to a covered-in-bees Nicolas Cage. In the center of this Hall of Fame, however, sits a French actress, her pale blue eyes widened, her head tilted and her mouth opened as if she’s about to scream. The rest are in awe of her, and give her a wide berth; she appears to be a woman not on the verge of a nervous breakdown but deep into an-already-in-progress one. You could point to a number...
MOVIES
orcasound.com

SCREAM | Trailer Out Now

‌ Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group Present A Project X Entertainment Production A Radio Silence Film “Scream” OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. DIRECTED BY Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, Marianne Maddalena PRODUCED BY William Sherak, p.g.a. James Vanderbilt, p.g.a. Paul Neinstein, p.g.a. BASED ON CHARACTERS CREATED BY Kevin Williamson WRITTEN BY James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick STARRING Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, with Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Theaters#First Scream Trailer
Variety

‘Peacemaker’ Trailer Reveals John Cena Dancing, and Fighting, in His Underwear

John Cena strips once again to his skivvies as a homicidally misguided costume vigilante in the first trailer for the HBO Max series “Peacemaker,” which debuted on Saturday as part of the virtual fan event DC Fandome. “Peacemaker,” the spin-off series from the August feature film “The Suicide Squad,” will premiere on the streaming service on Jan. 13. It was created and written by the film’s director, James Gunn. The show follows Cena’s Christopher Smith after the events of “The Suicide Squad,” in which Smith, aka Peacemaker, was nearly killed after betraying his team for what he believed to be the greater...
TV & VIDEOS
Star News Online

We all 'Scream': 2 new movie trailers drop for upcoming Wilmington-made horror films

In addition to the Friday release of Wilmington-shot slasher flick "Halloween Kills," horror fans got first looks this week at two other scary movies made in the Port City. Tuesday saw the release of the trailer for the latest movie in the popular "Scream" series, which shot in in Wilmington in 2020. As of Wednesday, the trailer for "Scream" 2022 and the return of the masked, robed Ghostface killer, already had 6 million views.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Independent

‘Halloween Kills’ carves out $50.4 million at box office

“Halloween Kills” may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday. Universal’s “Halloween Kills” far surpassed expectations, which had the film pegged for a more conservative debut in the $30 million range. It also easily bested its main competition, which included the James Bond pic “No Time to Die,” in its second weekend, and Ridley Scott’s medieval epic “The Last...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Why the Stars of Amazon’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Series Want the Original Film Cast to Make Cameos

The Amazon Original YA horror series “I Know What You Did Last Summer” premiered on Wednesday night with an outdoor screening at The Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. Based on the iconic 1997 slasher movie which was adapted from Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel and starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe, the eight-episode series maintains the same initial set-up as its source material. The series follows a group of friends who are bound together after they cover up a tragic accident that occurred on the night of their high school graduation. One year later, they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MovieWeb

The Flash Teaser Reveals Michael Keaton's Return as Batman

It was just confirmed a couple weeks ago that production had wrapped on The Flash, and DC has created a special sneak peek letting us in on the Batmen we've been dying to see.Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are back! The new footage doesn't show us too much, but it reveals our first peek at Michael Keaton's return.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’: New Behind-The-Scenes Trailer Shows Off New Villains At DC FanDome

Today at the second annual DC FanDome, the first trailer from Shazam! Fury of the Gods, introduced by Shazam himself, Zachary Levi, showed a behind the scenes look at the making of the film. “We all establish something very important in the first movie,” says Levi in the trailer, “and in Shazam! Fury of the Gods we expand on that.” In the video teaser, we get a look at Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as Hespera and Kalypso, the mythological goddesses that play the roles of the villain in the story. “We have mythological creatures: minotaurs, harpies, and dragons,” says producer Peter Safran as the teaser showed 3D models of the creatures. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods takes the excitement and the action to a whole new level.” The first Shazam! released in 2019 grossed $140.3M domestic, $366M at the global box office. The new film is slated to premiere in 2023.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal On Antoine Fuqua Netflix Film ‘The Guilty’: 69 Million Households, No. 1 In 91 Countries

Netflix selectively reveals viewing information when the results are good. More and more stars are pressing the issue, like Kevin Hart did on Fatherhood and Ryan Murphy on Ratched. Such is the case this morning with Jake Gyllenhaal, divulging the stats on The Guilty, the movie he made in lockdown with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. According to Gyllenhaal, the film — shot over 11 days, with Fuqua working from a trailer after someone in his circle tested positive for Covid — will be seen in 69 million households in its first four weeks, and has been the streamer’s top movie in 91 countries. Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher with a sketchy past who tries to help a woman kidnapped by her husband, leaving her children in danger. Pic opened limited in theaters September 24, and on Netflix beginning October 1. It’s a Nic Pizzolato-scripted remake of the Danish film Den Skyldige. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)
MOVIES
Variety

All 12 ‘Halloween’ Movies in the Franchise, Ranked

Proving that you can’t kill pure evil, inhuman boogeyman Michael Myers returns once again to pierce, hack, slice, and bludgeon an assortment of fresh victims in “Halloween Kills,” the middle entry in director David Gordon Green’s reboot trilogy. Overflowing with cameos and callbacks to previous films in the horror franchise, “Halloween Kills” includes enough references to make several of the sequels well worth revisiting. To help you plan a Myers movie marathon, here’s our ultimate Halloween ranking, from tedious trick to terrifying treat.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Rider Strong Reveals ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Made a ‘Totally Inappropriate’ VHS Video for Wrap Party

But where’s the footage? Boy Meets World may have been a family show, but the cast’s wrap party video is probably a bit more than PG-13. “In the final season of the show, we did this video. [Me and Will Friedle] came up with this idea for the wrap party. Like, ‘Hey, let’s go around and pretend it’s 10 years later and shoot a “Where Are They Now?” for the cast of Boy Meets World,’” Rider Strong exclusively told Us Weekly. “This little project was going to be maybe a week’s worth of work and ended up being, like, a 10-minute video.”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy