German skier Thomas Dressen to miss World Cup start

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 4 days ago

SCHWABISCH HALL, Germany (AP) -- German skier Thomas Dressen will miss the start of the World Cup season as he tries to build his fitness ahead of the Winter Olympics following a knee operation, he said Wednesday. Dressen ruled himself out of the first two speed rounds of the season...

